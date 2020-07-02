36 Suffering From Food Poisoning at a Children’s Daycare Center in Yeonje-gu

Food poisoning patients have been on a rise at a child care center in Busan.

Health authorities and officials of Busan City are investigating a child care center for making food poisoning report three days after children showed symptoms of food poisoning.

According to the city of Busan, the number of people suspected of suffering from food poisoning where symptoms include high fever, vomiting, and diarrhea at a daycare center in Yeonje-gu, Busan, increased from 34 to 36 as of Wednesday.

The Busan City Health authorities said the child care center did not report of children suffering from food poisoning in due time, and only looked into the matter after seeing numerous parents of the sick children admitting them into public health centers.

The Food Sanitation Law stipulates that if two or more people show symptoms of food poisoning, they must report it to the health authorities without delay, otherwise face up to 2 million won in fines.