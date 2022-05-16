36th Jinju City Crafts Exhibition to Begin From May 24

The 36th Jinju City Crafts Exhibition will be held from May 24th to June 7th at Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center Exhibition Room 1.

The contest for works of the ‘Jinju City Crafts Competition’, which discovers, awards, and displays excellent crafts for the promotion of the craft culture industry has been running since last April.

Artworks will be accepted at the Gyeongnam Arts Center Exhibition Hall 1 on the 24th, undergo a fair screening process, and an awards ceremony will be held for 20 pieces including the grand prize on the 27th. The exhibition starts with the awards ceremony on the 27th and will be held for 12 days until June 7.

In particular, this year, to improve the craft market, public purchases of excellent prize-winning works are being held, and the ‘2022 Jinju Craftsmen Exhibition’ will be held as a companion event, allowing you to enjoy about 40 pieces of works by members of the Jinju Craftsmen Association.

Artworks submitted to the Jinju City Crafts Exhibition will be submitted to the ‘Gyeongsangnam-do Crafts Competition’ held in July, and if they receive a special prize or higher, they will also be eligible to participate in the ‘Korea Crafts Exhibition’.

Last year, Jinju City achieved good results, winning the ‘Gyeongsangnam-do Crafts Competition’ and three people’s awards at the Korea Crafts Competition.