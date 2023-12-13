36th Polar Bear Festival Takes Over Haeundae Beach this Weekend

The 36th Haeundae Polar Bear Festival will be held at Haeundae Beach for two days this Friday and Saturday.

Hosted by the Busan Ilbo, and sponsored by Busan City and Haeundae-gu, the festival provides the participants with the excitement of jumping into the sea every winter and has become the representative festival of Korea’s winter enough to be selected as one of the world’s top 10 unusual festivals by BBC.

In addition to health-related events to prepare for the New Year, various campaigns for environmental protection will be on hand.

The polar bear festival is visited by sea swim enthusiasts and 50,000 tourists from home and abroad every year to enjoy the winter sea, and as the years go by, it has become a global festival with more word-of-mouth and foreign participants.

The festival is rich in diverse programs, including exhibition events, eve events, celebratory performances, unique sports battles, challenges, and experience zones.

The first day showcases a giant snowball photo zone and a Polar Bear Character Photo Zone Exhibition Event, with the photo zone operating until the festival’s conclusion on Sunday. On the second day, an eve event features a distinctive runway show, ‘Haeundae Polar Bear PERPET SHOW,’ and ‘Haeundae Polar Bear MUSIC PARTY.’

On December 16, the festival kicks off with the ‘Companion Swimming’ event, a group swimming activity involving professionally trained swimmers participating as a club or team. The day continues with the ‘Polar Bear Running Race’ where participants wear polar bear masks, and the ‘Unique Water Contest,’ featuring various water performances for entertainment.

This year is particularly significant as the Winter Sea Intake Ceremony is set to return after a three-year hiatus. Participants will enjoy performances by ‘Cyburger’ and ‘Sani,’ setting the festive atmosphere. Given the absence of the winter sea diving ceremony in 2019 and 2022 due to unfavorable weather conditions, the Winter Sea Entry Ceremony promises to be a unique and memorable experience. Participants who complete the dive can capture the moment in the ‘authentication photo zone,’ offering a genuine glimpse into the distinctiveness of the winter festival.

Event Information

Date: Friday, December 15- Saturday, December 16, 2023

December 15 — Pre-festival event

December 16, 13:00-15:00, 1km swimming competition

December 16, 14:00-16:30, main event

Venue: Haeundae Beach

Website: bear.busan.com/eng

Hosted by: Busan Ilbo

Sponsored by: Busan Metropolitan City, Haeundae-gu​