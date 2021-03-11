Image: BISFF
38th Busan International Short Film Festival Unveils its Official Poster

The Busan International Short Film Festival (BISFF) unveiled the official poster of its 38th edition, which will be held from April 21st to 26th, 2021.

Along with the poster, program details are also introduced, revealing the blueprint for this year’s festival and the various sections included.

The 38th Busan International Short Film Festival (BISFF) will take place over six days from April 21st to the 26th, at Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu and BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema in Jung-gu.

The theme for this year’s festival will be ‘A State of Exception’, and the poster was designed by Eomji, who has worked as an illustrator in different fields. This year’s poster titled “Gardener in the Desert” was designed to convey our daily lives have become exceptional due to the spread of COVID-19.

“We can see a gardener taking care of a giant cactus that is way bigger than the gardener in the barren soil of the desert. We can see ourselves, which consistently resist the pandemic situation by looking at the gardener,” a BISFF official clarified as to why this artwork was chosen for the poster.

At this year’s festival, around 130 short films from around the world will be screened in seven sections, including the Opening and Closing sections, the Competition section, and the Guest Country section.

Approximately 3,000 short films were submitted for the Competition section this year, and after a preliminary selection process, about 60 were selected and announced in February.

The Netherlands has been selected as the Guest Country this year in order to highlight the country’s diversity of films and culture.

In addition, the festival is set to provide audiences with important programs, such as ‘Hub of Asia,’ which will concentrate on short films from Asian countries, ‘Korean Shorts,’ which will feature Korean short films with different subjects, and ‘Beyond Shorts,’ which will showcase different types of short films, including 3D, interactive and experimental films.

Image: BISFF

blank
