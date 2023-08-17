From August 18th to 20th, the picturesque Western Songdo Beach at Songdo Ocean Park will transform into a celebration of the national flower’s elegance during the “38th National Flower Rose of Sharon Exhibition.”

Distinguished by over 200 varieties of Rose of Sharon, the event promises to enlighten visitors on the cherished flower’s significance. Alongside knowledgeable commentators providing insights under the theme “Discover the Secrets of the Rose of Sharon,” attendees can immerse themselves in the splendor of the Mugunghwa, as well as engage in a writing and painting competition centered around this iconic flower.

This year’s showcase unveils an array of captivating events:

A curated exhibit of 200 diverse Rose of Sharon strains, cultivated under the care of Busan City’s Green City Development Office.

Sculptural tributes inspired by the Mugunghwa, accentuating its grandeur and symbolism.

A vibrant painting and writing competition tailored for elementary, middle, and high school students, inspiring creativity and appreciation.

To further enrich the experience, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with an expert Mugunghwa commentator, delving into the flower’s lineage, anecdotes, and cultivation insights.

Joining the event’s spirit of communal growth, the “Grow a Family Mugunghwa Plant” initiative will distribute self-cultivated Mugunghwa seedlings to visitors. Additionally, the “Sharing Rose of Sharon Seedlings” program aims to distribute over 1,000 seedlings, fostering a collective connection with this revered flower.

This exhibition serves as a testament to Busan’s dedication to celebrating nature’s beauty, enhancing public awareness, and nurturing a shared admiration for the captivating Rose of Sharon, the national flower of South Korea.