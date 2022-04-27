39th Busan International Short Film Festival Underway

The 39th Busan International Short Film Festival (BISFF) kicked off yesterday with an opening ceremony at the Busan Cinema Center.

BISFF is Korea’s oldest short film festival, having qualified for most international film festivals, including the Oscars®, and inspires the global film industry beyond Korea and Asia.

With the theme “Expanding Cinema,” this year’s festival features short films that show the ever-changing nature of cinema and its limitless possibilities.

The festival will exhibit 154 films from 48 different nations.

The nominations for this year’s Grand Prix Awards, as well as the current state of short films as seen through the competition’s finalists

This year’s Competition Section will feature 40 finalists in the International Competition and 20 finalists in the Korean Competition, which will be judged over six days by judges and the audience.

The COVID-19 pandemic was the subject of many of the films submitted to the Competition Section this year. A number of films depict what happens during the pandemic, as well as the stories of individuals who were isolated and alienated throughout the epidemic, both directly and indirectly.

A total of 60 finalists will be screened in the International and the Korean Competition section, and six short documentary films made by local students will be presented in the ‘Operation Kino’ program. The winner of Operation Kino, like the International and Korean Competition sections, will be determined by an evaluation process. The 13 winning films will be announced on May 2nd at the closing ceremony.

Lithuania, this year’s guest country

The ‘Guest Country’ section is one of the main programs at BISFF, allowing the audience to learn about the history, art, and culture of the chosen country through short films.

Lithuania was chosen as this year’s guest country to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Jonas Mekas, a Lithuanian filmmaker who is regarded as a master of avant-garde films and has left a significant mark on the film industry, as well as to ‘expand cinema’ and view work from a region that is not easily accessible. Lithuania is regarded as a cinema powerhouse with a unique film history and culture and is generally more focused on the aesthetics of films than on their commercial success.

Unlimited expandability of films

The 39th Busan International Short Film Festival focuses on the expandability of short films in terms of their formats, content, and regions. To begin with, the ‘Prism’ program is designed to highlight the artistry and mind of director Jonas Mekas, who has left a huge effect on experimental filmmaking.

Furthermore, the ‘Korean Shorts’ section, on which the BISFF is now concentrating, will allow the audience to see the trend and vision of Korean short films as well as the past and the future of the Korean short film industry. In the ‘Hub of Asia’ section, ‘S-Dramas From Viddsee Originals’ will be screened.

These films were made with the cooperation of the global short film streaming platform ‘Viddsee.’ Moreover, unique programs such as ‘Buddha’s Matinee,’ a series of short films about Buddhism, are waiting to be viewed by the audience.

“The audience will be able to witness that short films, which are the beginning and the future of cinema, are a unique art form that can portray the world in the most artistic way,” a festival official said, heightening anticipation.

6-day long short film festival! BISFF together

The BISFF was restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is now being revived. The festival has planned special programs for the audience to see and experience a film in a theater, as well as to share their thoughts on a film.

First, the festival has set aside 30 slots for the ‘Program Guide,’ which provides commentary on a film, and the ‘Guest Visit (Q&A),’ which allows filmmakers and audiences to interact directly.

These will be thrilling opportunities that both filmmakers and audiences have been waiting for. Moreover, the ‘Roundtable’ event will allow Korean and international film professionals to participate in an in-depth discussion.

The ‘Roundtable’ event will be held twice, on the 29th and 30th, with subjects ranging from the current state and prospects of Korean short films to the development of an online streaming platform for short-form videos.

Furthermore, participants in the ‘New Media Cinema Workshop’ program will be able to create a film rather than simply watch one. Participants who pre-registered for the program will plan, shoot, and edit their own 3D film, which will premiere on May 1st at the Busan Cinema Center’s Cinema I theater.

This year’s Busan International Short Film Festival, which is more diverse and enhanced than in previous years, will run for six days beginning today at the Busan Cinema Center and BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema Corner Theater, providing an unforgettable time to both the audience and film professionals.

There will be opening acts prepared for the opening ceremony, which will take place at 7 p.m. on the 27th, for the first time in three years. With a jazz performance by a Lithuanian musician and a poetry recital by Hwang Sukyoung, the opening ceremony is going to be stunning.

The festival’s official website will have extensive information about the films, the schedule, and how to purchase tickets (www.bisff.org).