39th National Flower Rose of Sharon Exhibition to be Held This Weekend

The 39th National Flower Rose of Sharon Exhibition will be held from July 26 to 28 at Citizen’s Square in front of City Hall.

Organized by Busan City’s Blue City Development Project Office (Pudosa) and hosted by the Busan Mugunghwa Promotion Association, this annual event aims to increase public awareness and appreciation of South Korea’s national flower, the Rose of Sharon.

This year’s exhibition will feature 50 unique varieties of the Rose of Sharon, cultivated by Pudosa. In addition to the flower displays, visitors can participate in various activities. An experience space will offer opportunities to taste Rose of Sharon flower tea and make Mugunghwa print fans. There will also be a writing and drawing competition for elementary, middle, and high school students, centered on the Rose of Sharon.

As part of the “One Household, One National Flower” initiative, the event will include a seedling distribution. Approximately 1,000 Rose of Sharon seedlings will be given to visitors to encourage planting and appreciation of the national flower.