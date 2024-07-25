Busan News

39th National Flower Rose of Sharon Exhibition to be Held This Weekend

By Haps Staff

The 39th National Flower Rose of Sharon Exhibition will be held from July 26 to 28 at Citizen’s Square in front of City Hall.

Organized by Busan City’s Blue City Development Project Office (Pudosa) and hosted by the Busan Mugunghwa Promotion Association, this annual event aims to increase public awareness and appreciation of South Korea’s national flower, the Rose of Sharon.

This year’s exhibition will feature 50 unique varieties of the Rose of Sharon, cultivated by Pudosa. In addition to the flower displays, visitors can participate in various activities. An experience space will offer opportunities to taste Rose of Sharon flower tea and make Mugunghwa print fans. There will also be a writing and drawing competition for elementary, middle, and high school students, centered on the Rose of Sharon.

As part of the “One Household, One National Flower” initiative, the event will include a seedling distribution. Approximately 1,000 Rose of Sharon seedlings will be given to visitors to encourage planting and appreciation of the national flower.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Add K-Pass to Your Dongbaek Pass and Get a Bigger Refund

Tropical Nights Arrive Earlier Than Usual

Wellington College Signs Agreement for New International Campus in Busan

Jeonse Fraud Victims in Busan Surges

City Launches Urban Design Project to Enhance Aesthetic Appeal Around Busan Station

First Nighttime Citizen Sharing Market at Song Sang-hyeon Square Takes Place Today

The Latest

부산박물관 7월 문화가 있는 날 공연 “원더매직 라이브쇼” 개최

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Jinju City Hosts Jinyangho Water Color Festival on July 27-28

‘Yongdusan Summer Beach’ Festival to Feature Food and Drink Delights

Escape in Film at the Busan International Travel Movie Festa 2024

Wavve Secures Broadcast Rights for 2024 Paris Olympics in Korea

Busan
overcast clouds
26.4 ° C
26.4 °
26.4 °
89 %
1.6kmh
96 %
Thu
26 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
29 °
Mon
29 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 