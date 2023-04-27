39th Sancheong Hwangmaesan Azalea Festival Begins Saturday

The 39th Sancheong Hwangmaesan Azalea Festival in the area of ​​Hwangmaesan Mountain in Beoppyeong-ri, Chahwang-myeon will run from the 29th to the 14th of next month.

This year’s royal azalea festival, held for the first time in four years due to the influence of COVID-19, is held with the theme of ‘Fall in love with azaleas and fall in love with Sancheong again!’

The Royal Azalea Festival operates a variety of experience events, agricultural and specialty product markets, and local restaurants, including a royal azalea harvest festival.

In particular, it plans to create a festival with young visitors through the operation of the “Falling in love with azaleas” zone, a Hwangmaesan children’s stamp event, and a treasure hunt.

What to expect

First, the royal azalea festival opens on the morning of the 29th with the ‘Azalea Rich Year Rite’.

In the ancestral rites held at the Royal Azalea Altar (Dolpaksem) in Hwangmaesan Mountain, people pray for a good harvest, peace of the people, and success of the festival.

Also, based on the fact that the flower language of the royal azalea is ‘the pleasure of love’, a proposal photo zone was operated so that they could confirm and confess their love to each other by exchanging flowers and corollas.

A free smartphone photo printing and social media promotion events will be held.

In this event, along with free smartphone photo printing, a frame is delivered to visitors who post photos of the festival site on social media.

In addition, character balloons and popcorn sharing using Sancheong tourism characters, and a treasure hunt event for memories hidden throughout the event will be held.

At this year’s royal azalea festival, a variety of programs were prepared to experience various experiences.

In the Children’s Hwangmaesan Mountain Tracking Stamp Tour for children, gifts are presented when stamps are collected after passing through four barrier-free roads.

In celebration of Family Day, various events for families to enjoy, such as providing experiences using insects that children love, are also held.

There is also a market for agricultural and special products, local food, and local restaurants.

You can meet not only the clean agricultural products of Chahwang-myeon where Hwangmae Mountain is located but also agricultural and special products from all over Sancheong.

In addition, TV Chosun’s ‘Singing Korea’ and ‘YouTube and the Influencer Invitational Familiarization Tour’ will be held to heighten the festive atmosphere.