The 39th Sancheong Hwangmaesan Royal Azalea Festival will be held from April 29th to May 14th.

The overall plan for the azalea festival, including the azalea harvest festival, various experience events, agricultural specialty market, and local restaurants, was discussed last week.

This year’s azalea festival is held under the theme of ‘Fall in love with azaleas and Sancheong again!’