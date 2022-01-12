3rd BEXCO Exhibition Center and Seobusan Exhibition and Convention Center Plans Moving Ahead

Construction of the 3rd BEXCO Exhibition Center and Seobusan Exhibition and Convention Center, which is being promoted to attract international conferences and secure global competitiveness in line with the trend of enlargement and convergence of exhibition conventions, is proceeding smoothly.

First, the 3rd BEXCO Exhibition Center has the advantage of overcoming the limitations of the BEXCO exhibition center utilization rate and maximizing synergy effects as MICE infrastructures such as accommodation, tourism, leisure, shopping, infrastructure, and international conference complex is built in the surrounding area.

It has passed the feasibility study of the Ministry of Public Administration and Security in May of last year and the local financial investment project examination in October, and basic and detailed design services are scheduled for the second half of this year.

It will be built on the existing parking structure of BEXCO.

In addition, the Seobusan Exhibition and Convention Center, which is scheduled to be built in the Busan Special R&D Zone, has a basic plan and feasibility in 2023 in line with the release of the development restriction zone (GB) from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport and the approval of the development plan from the Ministry of Science and ICT as the Busan R&D zone is in full swing.

The project is being pursued with a goal of completion in 2031, including service implementation.

As it is said that supply creates demand in the exhibition industry, the scale of supply is an important factor in determining the performance of the industry.

It is expected to secure considerable competitiveness in attracting international conferences in the future.

“We will strengthen the competitiveness of the exhibition and convention infrastructure to prepare for the explosively increasing demand for MICE after the COVID-19,” said Jo Yu-jang, director of the Busan MICE Industry Bureau.