3rd Busan Spring Flower Exhibition Begins Tomorrow

The 3rd Busan Spring Flower Exhibition will be held at Busan Citizens Park for four days starting this Thursday.

The exhibition will feature 37 organizations, including the Busan Regional Headquarters of the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, showcasing various events such as spring flower sculptures and artwork exhibits.

Additionally, there will be floral arrangement competitions for children and teens, as well as a national flower tea contest and more.

The floral sculptures will be exhibited until the 18th.