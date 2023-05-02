Arts & Culture

3rd Busan Spring Flower Exhibition Begins Tomorrow

Haps Staff

The 3rd Busan Spring Flower Exhibition will be held at Busan Citizens Park for four days starting this Thursday.

The exhibition will feature 37 organizations, including the Busan Regional Headquarters of the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, showcasing various events such as spring flower sculptures and artwork exhibits.

Additionally, there will be floral arrangement competitions for children and teens, as well as a national flower tea contest and more.

The floral sculptures will be exhibited until the 18th.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
71 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Tue
15 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 