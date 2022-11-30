3rd Goseong Eagle Ecological Festival to be Held This Weekend

The Goseong Eagle Ecology Festival will be held from December 2nd to 4th at 251-3 Giwol-ri, Goseong-eup.

The Eagle Festival is held annually around mid-November to welcome and protect the eagles that fly to Goseong to spend the winter from Mongolia.

It is hosted and supervised by the Goseong-gun branch of the Korea Bird Association, and it has been held since 2020, and this year marks the 3rd time.

Prior to the festival, on December 2, the Goseong Eagle International Symposium held at the Goseong Museum reminds us of the significance of the Goseong Eagle Ecological Festival.

At the symposium, Goseong’s eagle protection activities will be widely publicized and policies for eagle conservation management will be discussed and detailed action plans will be discussed.

In order to protect eagles, they plan to establish a cooperative system between Goseong-gun, Mongolia University, and Pusan ​​National University.

At 10:00 a.m. on December 3, the official start date of the festival, starting with the opening ceremony, various experiences, and eagle hunting are held. In the exhibition hall, Mongolian wolves, red foxes, stuffed wildcats, Mongolian landscapes, and eagle photo exhibitions are prepared.

During the festival, various experiences such as flying an eagle plane, making a piggy bank, making an eagle beak mask, making a new key chain for the Madongho, grasshopper long jump, and making an eagle eco bag are planned so that people of all ages can enjoy ecotourism.

In addition, as you can sample eagle bread for free, the festival will be expected to be a well-balanced three-way event: things to see, things to do, and food to eat.

In particular, this year, there will be a demonstration of falconry, a traditional Korean hunting registered as a UNESCO World Intangible Heritage.

Goseong-gun plans to operate an eagle-themed ecology experience program every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday once in the morning on weekdays and once in the morning and afternoon on holidays until March of next year.