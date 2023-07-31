3rd ‘Moonlight Film Festival & Night Market’ Successfully Held In Jinju

Jinju City and local Internet cafe ‘Jinju Sister’ successfully held the 3rd ‘Moonlight Film Festival & Night Market’ at the outdoor performance hall of Jinju Sports Complex.

The event, which took place on the 28th of last month, received an enthusiastic response from citizens.

The animated movie ‘Ainbo: Legend of the Amazon’ was screened, accompanied by cultural performances such as saxophone playing, Taekwondo demonstrations, and dance performances, which were highly popular among the audience.

The event aimed to provide a family-friendly atmosphere, featuring on-site authentication photo upload events on personal SNS and Internet cafes, various experience zones, and photo zones for children, including fan decorating and face painting.

The space for children to freely run, play with water guns, and pop water balloons in the scorching heat was particularly well-received.

The Moonlight Film Festival, held monthly from May to August, will screen ‘The Snow Queen 5: The Snow Princess and the Secret of Mirrorland’ in August, along with various other performances and activities.

The last event of this year will take place on Friday, August 25th with The Snow Queen 5: The Snow Princess and the Secret of Mirrorland’ being screened.