4 Best Tourist Attractions for International Students in South Korea

When you travel to South Korea as a student, challenges like the language barrier, cultural shock, and the lack of available information on what to expect during your trip can downplay your experience. However, South Korea is a beautiful country with mesmerizing natural destinations and prosperous infrastructure.

Whether you are studying in one of the universities in the country or have gone under a student exchange program, you won’t make the most of your trip if you don’t travel across the country and visit some marvelous places. And if you are only planning to go, you can ask essay writers for college from a reliable academic writing service to write my admission essay to ensure your application is impeccable and meets all the quality requirements.

To make your trip to South Korea more memorable, here are the four best student attractions you should definitely visit.

4 Must-Visit Destinations for International Students in South Korea

Gyeongbokgung Palace

An architectural site built nearly four times after demolitions since its inception in 1934, Gyeongbokgung Palace is a must-visit destination for students. It is fascinating how this place tells a lot about the long and chaotic history of South Korea, its emperors, and the undying will of Koreans to restore and maintain one of the most prominent monuments in the country.

Some buildings in the territory are completely restored, while the rest of the work is still ongoing. When you are there, remember to visit:

Gyeongbokgung Hall

Gwanghwamun Gate

Gyeonghoeru Pavilion

Gyo Taejeon Hall and Amisan Garden

Hamhwadang Hall and Jipgyeondang Hall

Hamwonjeon Hall

National Folk Museum of Korea

Sinmumun Gate

Make sure to check reviews to get more insights about the destination, just like you read best essay writing service reviews before hiring the best paper writing service for your assignments.

Jeju Island

Jeju Island is the biggest island and the youngest volcanic island in South Korea. The most interesting thing about the island is that, even though it has been inactive for nearly 5,000 years, its volcanic landforms are well-preserved. And its content of minerals is beneficial for the human body in many ways.

The destination is not to miss if you want to witness miles of golden beaches, coastal trails, and mystifying dormant volcanoes. While you are here, treat yourself to its unique and delicious cuisine, made of locally sourced seafood. Your experiences here can help you with a high-quality essay writing task for your college assignment.

Korean Demilitarized Zone

DMZ is a living symbol of the disputed border and a devastating history. It is a strip of land that splits the Korean Peninsula in half. It serves as a buffer zone between North Korea and South Korea and has a meeting place, Joint Security Area, within it. The official tours here are led by licensed tour guides.

You can choose from a half-day DMZ tour consisting of all the main spots, including Imjingak Park, The Bridge of Freedom, and The 3rd Infiltration Tunnel, and a full-day DMZ JSA tour that visits the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the afternoon.

Bukchon Hanok Village

This place holds a deep cultural value in South Korea. With traditionally built houses called Hanoks, the town is located at the tip of a hill surrounded by old palaces.

You can visit many picturesque locations and historical architecture while you are in this village. Away from the modern day-society, this trip will give you an immersive experience of traditional Korean culture. Some of the best sites to explore here are:

Gahoe Museum

Bukchon Asian Art Museum

Seoul Intangible Cultural Heritage Center

Donglim Knot Museum

Bukchon Traditional Culture Center

Owl Museum

Han Sang Su Embroidery Museum

You can look for the top paper writing services to manage your assignments while you set forth on this transformative travel experience.

Wrapping Up

A trip to South Korea is going to give you a deep dive into a mix of history, art, culture, and rich traditions. Besides, Korean cuisine is to die for, so much so that cuisine-based restaurants are rising in popularity all around the world. So, visit the above destinations and collect memories from your trip.