4 Casino Games South Koreans Have Enjoyed Throughout History

For several decades, casino games have been popular throughout Asia – especially in South Korea.

South Korea is known for its fun and exciting culture, so it’s hardly surprising that natives enjoy playing casino games. They do this at both land-based casinos and online. According to Statista, 92.7 percent of South Koreans own a smartphone, which is largely why online casinos have become popular over recent years.

In the casino world, there are hundreds of games to choose from. The most popular ones? Here are the top 4 that South Koreans enjoy:

Number 1: Slots

Slot machines aren’t just popular in South Korea, and they’re popular all over the world.

At South Korean parties and get-togethers, it’s now very common for people to play online slots on their smartphones. Essentially, it’s a fun way to pass the time while having fun with friends.

To do this, though, you’ll need to use one of the best online casinos.

Number 2: Baccarat

Baccarat is essentially a guessing game.

All the players gather around a table. From there, two hands are dealt:

The dealer’s hand

The collective player’s hand

From there, each player must bet which hand they think is going to win out of the two.

Contrary to popular opinion, baccarat is 100% based on luck – there is no skill involved. This is because players simply don’t know which hand is more valuable prior to them being revealed. This is a good thing, as it makes the game more appealing to beginners; which is why thousands of people play baccarat every day in South Korea.

Number 3: Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune is a super exciting variation of slots that has gained popularity throughout South Korea.

In the game, reels 2 and 4 have a total of 4 rows. Reel 3 also has 5 rows. This makes it a bit different from the traditional 5×3 slot layout.

This is great news, as the additional rows make it much more likely for you to win, hence why Wheel of Fortune slots are usually surrounded by people in land-based casinos.

Number 4: Roulette

If the games mentioned above don’t appeal to you, then roulette definitely will.

Roulette is arguably the most popular casino game of all time. This is because it’s simple, fun, and great to play in groups. Best of all, there’s essentially a 50/50 chance of winning whenever you play, meaning there’s a high return-to-player (RPT). For example, if you win three games of roulette in a row, you’ll be able to walk away with some healthy winnings.

To play roulette in South Korea, it’s recommended that you do it online using a smartphone or tablet. Playing online makes life so much easier, as you essentially spin the roulette wheel yourself by tapping the screen. Plus, you can play as many games in a row as you like.

Conclusion

South Korea has a major love for video games and casino games. Moving into the future, this relationship is likely to grow stronger as new generations of people discover how fun casino games are. Enjoy.