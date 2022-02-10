4 Films Discovered by BIFF Officially invited to the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival

The Apartment with Two Women directed by Kim Se-in and Memoryland directed by Kim Quy Bui, the official selections of the New Currents section at the last BIFF edition, have been officially invited to the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival which opened on the 10th.

It adds special meaning to BIFF as the New Currents is the festival’s main competition section that has been making efforts to discover newly emerging directors of Asia for the last 25 years.

The Apartment with Two Women which depicts the relationship between mother and daughter has been selected for Berlinale Panorama 2022. The film has crowned 5 awards including the New Currents Award at BIFF last year. The New Currents Award jury commented that “A film about the well-explored antagonism between a mother and daughter was so particular to the world it was set in. Amazing performances by the two leading actors had me holding my breath at times.”

Another New Currents selection, Memoryland has been invited to Berlinale Forum. Memoryland deals with Vietnamese society issues through funeral culture. The project has been supported by the Script Development Fund of Asian Cinema Fund at BIFF in 2016.

The 26th BIFF official selection of Korea Cinema Today – Vision, Hot in Day, Cold at Night directed by Park Songyeol goes to Berlinale Forum as well. It is a rare moral comedy that comforts the daily lives of poverty with a strange touch of laughter and has won the Critic b Award and KBS Independent Film Award at BIFF.

Ladies Only directed by Rebana Liz John, Wide Angle – Documentary Competition film at the 26th BIFF will be present at Berlinale Perspektive Deutsches Kino.

The 27th Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days from October 5 to 14.