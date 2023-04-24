4 Things to Consider as a Student Traveling to Korea

With the rise of Korean pop culture, more students add Korea to their travel bucket lists. Luckily, this is a more affordable country to visit than, say, Japan. So, you can plan your dream Seoul trip while still in college. Still, there are a few things to consider before packing and outfit planning.

Here are five things that you’d need to tackle to have the best time in Korea.

Apply for Korea Electronic Travel Authorization

Even though you wouldn’t need a visa, you have to register at Korea Electronic Travel Authorization three days before departure at least. It’s quite an easy procedure on the K-ETA website. It won’t take much of your time, but it will save you a lot. Besides, your authorization will be valid for the next two years.

Thus, do not wait for too long. Set aside time for completing the registration in advance and without fuss.

Sign Up for eSim

To avoid stressing about Wi-Fi and reading maps, sign up for eSim. This is an extremely convenient way to get yourself a Korean mobile plan with data. And you can do it by sitting on a bed in your dorm.

After you sign up online, there is only a picture of the QR code to snap and you’re done. Goodbye to all the problems with translation, finding a place to eat, or wondering how to get back to your hotel.

Choose the Season Wisely

Going to Korea on Lunar New Year might not be the best idea for the student budget. Plus, it’s going to be crazy crowded on the streets. And is there any need to mention the booking complications? The same goes for Chuseok, a fall harvest holiday.

Try to plan your trip for spring break. It’s going to be beautiful outside and the weather will be just right. So, you won’t have to think much about what clothes to pack. And you can be sure to get the best Instagram pictures.

Learn About Cultural Aspects

It is wise to get a few tips on how to behave in any foreign country. But it is vital when going to Korea. The culture is quite different from the US. So, you might end up offending people without even knowing. Like wearing inappropriate outfits when visiting a temple. So, make sure to spend some time learning about basic etiquette and rules of conduct.

Remember that visiting other countries is a cultural experience as well. Try to be open-minded and mindful. Korean people are known to be hospitable and helpful. But you should be respectful towards their ways too. And your trip will be ten times better.

Wrapping Up

That’s about it. Before going on your dream Korean trip do not forget to register for K-ETA on the official website. Make your trip easier and carefree with the affordable mobile data of the eSIM. Be mindful of the dates and pick springtime for the best experience. And finally, avoid being that tourist and learn about Korean culture and basic etiquette before going.