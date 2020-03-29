Events

40s/50s Salsa Dancing

Busan Noblesse Salsa Club is hosting a salsa class every Monday from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm
with a weekly meet up that follows.

The meeting will be held at Busan Seomyeon Latino Bar.

Slow salsa, merengue, and bachata are dances that are easy to learn and follow are taught. This is also a social gathering that hosts events such as wine parties and various parties together.

The classes are organized and operated from a high-quality salsa dance community for those who are in their 40s and 50s who want to enjoy dance culture.

Every Monday from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. / Latino bar Busan
(47. Bujeonro Busanjingu – Underground of Galbi Samdaejeong )

Time: From 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm, all kinds of dance basic lessons (salsa, merengue, bachata, line dance)

8:30 pm to 11:30 pm salsa dance time (50% easy and slow salsa music, mix the rest!)

Contact: Michael @ 010-5036-6114

Travel

