40th Busan International Short Film Festival Begins

The 40th Busan International Short Film Festival kicks off the full-fledged film festival season of the “UNESCO Creative City of Film, Busan,” at Busan Cinema Center and BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema Corner for seven days from today to May 1st.

This film festival, sponsored by Busan City and hosted and supervised by Busan International Short Film Festival, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, starting in 1980. Based on this, they will present works that show cinema’s variability and infinite possibilities, looking at the past, present, and future of film art.

During the festival, 146 films from 39 countries will be screened, including 40 international and 20 Korean competitions, out of 3,582 entries from 113 countries.

Three films were selected as the opening films for this year: Children’s Car Racing in Venice, Space, and How do you measure the time of your year?

This year’s opening films, which consist of experimental films, documentary films, and feature films, deal with various messages and formats, including the theme of the film festival, and will be screened at 7:00 pm at the opening ceremony held at the Haneulyeon Theater of the Busan Cinema Center.

This year’s guest country of honor is America, a country at the center of cinematic art.

The films of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, masters of silent comedy, the works of Jay Rosenblatt, the representative director of American short documentary films, and the Palm Springs International Short Film Festival were carefully selected.

Composed of the most noteworthy American short film special exhibition recently, an opening performance accompanied by performances by Busan rapper J-Tong and world-renowned artist Ark will also be held at the opening ceremony.

At the closing ceremony to be held on May 1 at 7:00 PM, 13 award-winning works in four categories, including the best film award in each category, will be announced.

“I hope you have a meaningful time watching good works from around the world armed with a spirit of challenge and experimentation at the Busan International Short Film Festival, which will be held for the next week under the theme of ‘Film & Legacy’,” Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said.

Detailed information about the film festival, including screening films and timetables, can be found on the official website of the Busan International Short Film Festival, and reservations for screening films can be made on the Busan International Short Film Festival website (www.dureraum.org) and on-site.