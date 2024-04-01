41st Busan International Short Film Festival Releases its Official Posters

The 41st edition of the Busan International Short Film Festival (2024 BISFF) has revealed its three official posters, each embodying the festival’s theme, ‘Cinema & Reality.’

Designed to spotlight short films capturing diverse realities through cinematic expression, this year’s theme aims to showcase the raw essence of reality in various forms.

The official poster pays homage to Gelsomina, the iconic character from Federico Fellini’s masterpiece, La Strada, representing Italy, the Guest Country of the festival.

La Strada, renowned for its Neorealism style, offers a poignant portrayal of post-World War II society. Gelsomina’s portrayal of tragedy echoes the festival’s theme, ‘Cinema & Reality.’

Renowned U.S.-based artist Oh Jungseok, known for his innovative drone-assisted painting technique, crafted the official poster.

Speaking about his creation, Oh emphasized the transformative power of cinema to illuminate unseen worlds and inspire hope. He expressed his vision of a brighter Gelsomina, symbolizing resilience and optimism amidst life’s challenges.

The 41st BISFF will take place at the Busan Cinema Center and BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema Corner Theater from April 25th to April 30th.

Oh will also showcase his unique talent with a live drone drawing performance before the opening ceremony, adding a captivating artistic touch to the event.