Image: Busan International Short Film Festival
Movies & TV

41st Busan International Short Film Festival Releases its Official Posters

By Haps Staff

The 41st edition of the Busan International Short Film Festival (2024 BISFF) has revealed its three official posters, each embodying the festival’s theme, ‘Cinema & Reality.’

Designed to spotlight short films capturing diverse realities through cinematic expression, this year’s theme aims to showcase the raw essence of reality in various forms.

The official poster pays homage to Gelsomina, the iconic character from Federico Fellini’s masterpiece, La Strada, representing Italy, the Guest Country of the festival.

La Strada, renowned for its Neorealism style, offers a poignant portrayal of post-World War II society. Gelsomina’s portrayal of tragedy echoes the festival’s theme, ‘Cinema & Reality.’

Renowned U.S.-based artist Oh Jungseok, known for his innovative drone-assisted painting technique, crafted the official poster.

Speaking about his creation, Oh emphasized the transformative power of cinema to illuminate unseen worlds and inspire hope. He expressed his vision of a brighter Gelsomina, symbolizing resilience and optimism amidst life’s challenges.

The 41st BISFF will take place at the Busan Cinema Center and BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema Corner Theater from April 25th to April 30th.

Oh will also showcase his unique talent with a live drone drawing performance before the opening ceremony, adding a captivating artistic touch to the event.

Image: Busan International Short Film Festival
blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Francophonie Week Offers French Films With English Subtitles This Saturday

‘Visiting BISFF’ Pre-Event Screens Popular Short Films Across Busan

BISFF Announces 60 Films Selected for This Year’s Festival

Mongolia Movie Festival to Take Place This Weekend

BISFF Selects Italy as its Guest Country for 2024 Edition

BIFF Executive Recommendation Committee Selects Park Kwang-su as Chairperson Candidate

The Latest

International Cruise Terminal in Yeongdo Begins Renovations Until September

Korea Destinations: Million Spring Flower Festival

“Jump” Scheduled to be Performed in Haman on April 13

Burger King Introduces a “Whole Shrimp Maximum” Burger

2024 Mulgeum Cherry Blossom Festival Draws Thousands of Cherry Blossom Lovers

2024 Busan Biennale Unveils its 2024 Lineup

Busan
overcast clouds
15.2 ° C
15.2 °
15.2 °
55 %
1.8kmh
100 %
Tue
18 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 