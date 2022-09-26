41st Tongyeong Art Festival Takes Place This Weekend

A colorful art field in autumn is held under the supervision of the Korean Arts Council Tongyeong Branch and eight branches of affiliated groups.

“The 41st Tongyeong Art Festival”, an art festival where Tongyeong artists and citizens can join together, will hold an opening ceremony at Naejukdo Park on September 30th at 5:30 pm, and the autumn art festival will be held from October 3rd to 4th.

Starting with the opening performance of the Tongyeong Dance Association, various stage performances such as the Tongyeong Song Festival, elementary, middle, and high school dance contest, student rock festival, Korean traditional music festival, and popular song performance of the Tongyeong Performing Arts Association, art auction exhibition, and short-form content contest are held.

In Naejukdo Park during the event period, art exhibitions of the Tongyeong Art Association and the Tongyeong Photographers Association and the poetry exhibition of the Tongyeong Writers Association can be seen.

Also, under the supervision of the Tongyeong Art Association, the “2022 Tongyeong Art Festival” is held and the works of members of the Geoje, Masan, and Jinhae American Associations and the works of visiting artists are exhibited in the Civic Center’s exhibition room. is held, and an exhibition of works by members of the Tongyeong Rice Association will be held at Nammang Gallery.

In addition, programs such as outdoor art exhibitions, art film screenings, and creative art experience learning will be held at Misu Marine Tourism Park.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of the poet Kim Chun-soo, the 100th anniversary of the birth of the poet Haero, and the national student centenary event to commemorate the literary and artistic spirit of Haero. A literary lecture will be held at the Citizens’ Culture Center on October 4th.