42% Of Korean Males Have Paid For Sex According to Government Survey

A recent survey showed that 42% of Korean males and 1% of Korean females have paid for sexual services.

The results, conducted by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, came from a survey of 2,300 men and 800 women under the age of 60 between May and November last year.

According to the results, 42.1% of males had purchased sex more than once in their lifetime, while 9 out of the 800 females had also done so.

“Curiosity” at 28.6% was the most popular choice for their motivation, followed by “a special occasion” at 20.4%.

The most common age of their first pay experience was 20-years-old at 53.9%, followed by 25-years-old at 26.8% and 30-years-old at 10.3%.

11.1% of Middle and High School Students Receiving Unwanted Sexual Advances

In another survey done by the Ministry of Leisure and Finance, statistics showed that 11.1% of middle and high school students have had unwanted sexual advances.

The survey of 6,423 students was conducted between August 2016 to July 2019.

The most frequent place for the advances was through SNS. Kakao Talk and Facebook Messenger were the highest at 28.1%.