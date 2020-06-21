News

42% Of Korean Males Have Paid For Sex According to Government Survey

Haps Staff

A recent survey showed that 42% of Korean males and 1% of Korean females have paid for sexual services.

The results, conducted by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, came from a survey of 2,300 men and 800 women under the age of 60 between May and November last year.

According to the results, 42.1% of males had purchased sex more than once in their lifetime, while 9 out of the 800 females had also done so.

“Curiosity” at 28.6% was the most popular choice for their motivation, followed by “a special occasion” at 20.4%.

The most common age of their first pay experience was 20-years-old at 53.9%, followed by 25-years-old at 26.8% and 30-years-old at 10.3%.

11.1% of Middle and High School Students Receiving Unwanted Sexual Advances

In another survey done by the Ministry of Leisure and Finance, statistics showed that 11.1% of middle and high school students have had unwanted sexual advances.

The survey of 6,423 students was conducted between August 2016 to July 2019.

The most frequent place for the advances was through SNS. Kakao Talk and Facebook Messenger were the highest at 28.1%.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Rainy Season to Begin Next Week on the Korean Peninsula

Haps Staff -
Korea’s rainy season is forecasted to begin next week according to the Busan Meteorological Association.
Read more
Busan News

20 Evacuated After a Fire Breaks Out at McDonald’s in Haeundae

Haps Staff -
20 guests and employees were sent running for the exits when a fire broke out on the first floor of a McDonald's in Haeundae-gu.
Read more
Busan News

Six-Year-Old Girl Dies in School Traffic Protection Zone Accident in Haeundae

BeFM News -
A 6-year-old child who was badly injured in a traffic accident in a school protection zone in Busan on Monday has died.
Read more
Busan News

Plans for 2030 World Expo Bid in Busan Picking Up Steam

BeFM News -
The city of Busan has begun coming up with a comprehensive plan to gain votes for the 2030 World Expo.
Read more
Busan News

Officetel Resident Being Investigated for Constantly Harassing the Building Manager

BeFM News -
An apartment manager in Busan filed a complaint with the police on being harassed by a resident for nearly a year. 
Read more
Busan News

Traffic Deaths Down 20% From Last Year After Latest Crackdown

BeFM News -
According to Busan Police Agency, for three months since February, during its 100-day plan to reduce traffic accidents, there were 3,002 traffic accidents, down from 3,600 during the same period last year or a 16.6% decrease on-year.
Read more

The Latest

Kim Moon-hwan’s Stunning Goal Gives IPark First Victory of the Season

Busan IPark Tomas Marcantonio -
A stunning long-range strike from Kim Moon-hwan earned Busan IPark their first win of 2020 against bottom side Incheon United on Sunday evening.
Read more

Updated: What to Expect at Beaches in Busan When They Open For Summer Operations

Travel Haps Staff -
The city of Busan held the '2020 Beach Operations Meeting' at the City Hall earlier this week ahead of opening more public beaches next month.
Read more

City of Busan Encouraging Traditional Restaurants to Add Table Dining For Tourists Convenience

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
Busan Metropolitan City announced earlier this week that it will promote a project to change seating arrangements at restaurants.
Read more

BTO Introduces Discounted Activities to Do in Busan This Summer

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Busan Metropolitan City and Busan Tourism Organization in cooperation with the Korea Tourism Organization will conduct a Busan Travel Campaign with a slogan of “Special Activities Enjoyed in Busan” for six weeks from June 18 to July 29.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: June 22 – June 28

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

부산시, 코로나19 대비 안전한 해수욕장 준비에 최선!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 오는 7월 부산지역 해수욕장의 본격 개장을 앞두고 17일 오후 4시 30분, 시청 26층 회의실에서 시 관련부서, 구․군 및 관계기관 등이 함께 ‘2020 해수욕장 운영보고회’를 개최한다고 밝혔다. 
Read more
Busan
few clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
54 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Mon
26 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
24 °

Dine & Drink

City of Busan Encouraging Traditional Restaurants to Add Table Dining For Tourists Convenience

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
Busan Metropolitan City announced earlier this week that it will promote a project to change seating arrangements at restaurants.
Read more

Enjoy a Smoked BBQ Event at Gorilla This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Fleischmeisters, Seoul, comes to Gwangalli's Gorilla Brewing Company and will be cooking up some low and slow smoked BBQ: "The Pulled Pork 3-Way".
Read more

White Crow Brewing Tap Takeover at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
On Saturday, June 20th, HQ Gwangan is hosting a tap takeover from Pyeongchang's White Crow Brewing with four of their best beers on draft. 
Read more

Paris Baguette Looks to Make Inroads in Canada

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
SPC is looking to Canada for its latest expansion, as bakery chain Paris Baguette hopes to add the North American country to its expanding portfolio.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea