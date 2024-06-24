45 Traditional Liquors Exhibition Taking Place at Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Shop

The Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Shop, managed by the Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation, will host a special exhibition featuring traditional liquor from June 24 to July 19.

Since last year, the foundation has dedicated a space for traditional liquor sales, targeting new consumer groups like home drinkers and solo drinkers. This year, the focus is on promoting the unique taste, style, and regional quality of Gyeongnam’s traditional liquors.

The exhibition will feature 45 products from 11 regions across the province.

Highlights include drinks made by masters using local specialties, such as Gimhae sweet persimmons, Milyang Eoreumgol apples, and Geoje yuzu.

Other notable items are tourist-themed drinks like Changwon cherry blossoms, Blue House holiday gifts like Hamyang Solsongju, and Blue House inauguration banquet drinks like Sacheon kiwi wine.

Award-winning liquors from domestic and international competitions, such as Miryang 40, will also be available.

During the event, all traditional liquor items at the Gyeongnam Tourist Souvenir Store, located on the first floor of the Changwon Convention Center, will be offered at a 10% discount.

For more details on the traditional liquors available, visit the Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation website at Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation.