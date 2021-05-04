48th Busan Children’s Day Big Party Online Event

The city of Busan will host the 48th Busan Children’s Day Big Party together with the Busan Ilbo and the Busan City Office of Education to celebrate the ’99th Children’s Day and Children’s Week’ beginning today.

This year’s Children’s Day event will be held entirely online to prevent the spread of Coronavirus Infectious Disease-19 (Corona 19).

The themed program on the day of Children’s Day is divided into two parts — ‘Let’s go to LANSUN school’ at 1 pm and ‘Lanson Pajama Home Party’ at 2 pm. These programs can be freely watched by anyone through Busan City’s Bada TV and Busan Ilbo’s YouTube channel.

Part 1 consists of three classes: body play, dream drawing play, and relay quiz play with YouTube creator ‘Yuraya Let’s Play’. In the relay quiz play, children’s Avengers ‘Younger’ will appear as a special guest.

Part 2 It is a home party-style event consisting of three themes: recreation, home party decoration, and online cooking class along with YouTube creator ‘JJTube’.

Also, during Children’s Week from May 3 to 9, there is a regular participation program through the dedicated website (kids.busan.com) which will show Children’s New Year’s Literature Three Quarters, a Child Abuse Prevention Single Word Campaign, a Children’s Nonsense Quiz, and family events will be held.