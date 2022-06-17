48th Jang Bogogi National Rowing Competition Begins at Seonakdonggang

The 48th Jang Bogogi National Rowing Competition will be held from the 18th to the 26th at the Seonakdong River Rowing/Canoe Stadium.

The ‘Jang Bogogi National Rowing Contest’, which started in 1975 and celebrates its 48th this year, was started to succeed and develop the achievements of General Jang Bogogi, the king of the sea.

It is regarded as one of the most prestigious rowing competitions in the country.

In this year’s competition hosted by Busan City and the Korean Rowing Association and organized by the Busan City Rowing Association, 400 athletes from 107 teams will participate in 90 competitions including single scull, muta pair, and indoor rowing.

The matches will be divided into 1st division (professional players) and 2nd division (amateurs).

The 1st division will be held from June 18-20, and the 2nd division will be held on June 25th and 26th.

Certificates and medals will be awarded to 1st to 3rd place in each event, and the overall winner of each category will also be awarded a winner and a championship cup.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the opening and closing ceremonies and awards ceremonies will not be held separately.