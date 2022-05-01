“49th Busan Children’s Day Big Feast” to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Children’s Day to be Held at Busan Cinema Center

The ’49th Busan Children’s Day Big Feast’ will be held on May 5 from 10 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. at the outdoor plaza of the Cinema Center to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Children’s Day.

This year’s Busan Children’s Day big feast is co-hosted by the Busan Ilbo and the Busan Cinema Center and sponsored by the city of Busan and the Busan Metropolitan Office of Education.

The Busan Children’s Day big feast was held online for the past two years to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but this year’s event will be held as a face-to-face event.

The event is centered on the theme of the 100th Anniversary of Children’s Day under three themes — ‘Sky Drawn by Children’ ‘Sea Drawn by Children’ ‘Land Drawn by Children (Forest)’.

In ‘Children’s Sky’, celebratory performance programs such as a juggling man show, sand art, and recreation with your family will be held on the outdoor stage of the Busan Cinema Center

‘Children’s Green’ shows eco-friendly products such as cane sugar, paper bag companion pots, and a doll crafting experience program based on the theme and activity programs such as balance bikes and paddle boats will be held at BIFF Square.

In ‘Land Drawn by Children (Forest)’, a campsite where you can experience camping in the forest with your family is set up in the outdoor theater.

A fan meeting program with popular YouTuber ‘Mingmo’ will also be prepared for this event. It is also broadcast live online through the Busan Ilbo YouTube channel Busan.com, so children who have difficulty participating can participate non-face-to-face.

In addition, on Children’s Day, a safety experience and puppet show at Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, a Psyca photo zone at the Busan Police Agency, a book exchange exhibition at Busan Bank, and a room escape game at Busan Transportation Corporation will also be held where children are encouraged to grow up healthy and have safe lifestyles.

An SNS event will also be held as a pre-event. When a child posts a picture drawn on the theme of “Children’s Day of the Future” on social networking services with event hashtags, some of them will be selected and displayed on the large LED screen of the Busan Cinema Center on the day of the event.

Applications for participation can be made through the official website (kids.busan.com) of the Busan Children’s Day Big Feast until 3 pm on May 4th.

To prevent COVID-19, a reservation and waiting time notification system for each booth will be introduced to prevent queuing, and disinfection will be carried out at the end of each operating session.

The performance/experience program is operated in four parts at 10:00, 12:00, 14:00, and 16:00, and 100 minutes of experience time is given for each part.

The camping site in the forest that satisfies the five senses will operate a total of eight times on the hour from 10 am to 5 pm, and the experience time per session is 40 minutes.