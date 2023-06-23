Image: City of Busan
Sports News

49th Jang Bogogi National Rowing Competition Begins This Weekend

By Haps Staff

The ’49th Jang Bogogi National Rowing Competition’ takes place at the Seonakdong River Rowing and Canoeing Stadium from tomorrow, the 24th, until July 2nd.

This renowned event, established in 1975 to honor General Jang Bogo and promote Korean rowing internationally, is considered the pinnacle of national rowing competitions.

Hosted by Busan City and the Korea Rowing Association, and overseen by the Busan City Rowing Association, the competition will see around 400 athletes from 71 teams competing across 104 events in 29 divisions.

The winners will be awarded championship flags and cups, adding to the prestige of the event.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

