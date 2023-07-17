4seiden Water Music Festival Returning Bigger and Better This Year

The highly anticipated ‘4seidon Water Music Festival’ is making a comeback in Busan this summer with an incredible lineup.

This year, the festival will also expand to Gwangju, marking its expansion beyond Busan.

A2ZENT, the performance agency behind the festival, will host the event on the 29th of this month at the auxiliary stadium of Busan Asiad Stadium.

Attendees can look forward to 10 hours of performances by top-notch singers, DJs, and hip-hop artists.

This year, as in last year, performances will be held on the ‘Main Stage’ and ‘Second Stage’.

MAKJ, a famous overseas DJ, will appear, and K-pop artists such as Hyorin, B.I, High Key, Banner, and U-Kwon will also perform on stage.

Top-notch hip-hop lineups such as Swings, Kid Milli, Han Yo-han, Yang Hong-won, BewhY, Just This, Superbee, Lillermals, Uneducated Kid, Homiddle, Nucksal, Dunmalik, Paul Blanco, and Ashby can also be seen.

Domestic DJs such as TPA, PRAY, MOOTA, ZERO, RAZORSHAVE, SOYEE, and VAHA also wi take the stage to electrify the crowd.

Artists that have not yet been released will make the festival even hotter.

The festival will feature a 50-meter water slide, swimming pool, global brand booths, and captivating water-themed special effects.

Moreover, Poseidon will venture into other regions, with an upcoming event scheduled at Chosun University Stadium in Gwangju.

Pre-parties have already taken place in renowned clubs across the country.

Tickets, priced at 110,000 won, can be reserved through platforms like Yanolja, Naver, and Interpark.