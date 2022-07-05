4seidon Water Music Festival Scheduled for July 16th

Join the huge 4seidon Water Music Festival on July 16 at the Lotte Cinema Drive in Gijang-gun.

The event features a huge waterslide and swimming pool as part of the festivities and this year features two stages featuring hip hop and DJ performances.

Lots of domestic and local talent spin great tunes to heat up the energy at the event, with global DJs, K-pop artists, and water performances scheduled.

The event gets underway from 12 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m.

Tickets to the event cost 110,000 won

Tickets can be purchased here.