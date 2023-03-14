Image: BIDF
4th BIDF Korea Dance Grand Prix Taking Place This Weekend

Busan City News

Busan International Dance Festival(BIDF) which is organized by Busan International Dance Festival and hosted by BIDF Korea Dance Grand Prix Organizing Committee holds 4th BIDF Korea Dance Grand Prix in 2023.

BIDF(Busan International Dance Festival) Korea Dance Grand Prix provides young and talented dancers with an opportunity to gain international experiences, and also, promotes the mutual exchange between dancers who participate in the competition.

BIDF Korea Dance Grand Prix ultimately contributes to dancers who participate in the competition to achieve their vision of dance and the development of the field of dance in the world.

Event Information

Dates: March 18-19, 2023, 10:00 –

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Website

Preliminaries (Overseas competitors)

Finals

Date: 2023, March 19 (Sun) Busan Cultural Center Main Theater

 

