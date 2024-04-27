4th Busan Spring Flower Exhibition to be Held May 3-6

The “4th Busan Spring Flower Exhibition” will be held from May 3rd to 6th at Dasom Square in Busan Citizen Park.

Various artworks will be exhibited including spring flower sculptures, floral artworks, and flower arrangements presented by a total of 45 organizations, including the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation’s Busan Headquarters.

Visitors can enjoy high-quality floral artworks, a special exhibition of wildflowers and azaleas, as well as hands-on activities for school students, and a pet clinic.