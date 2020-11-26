Image: Busan Webtoon Festival
4th Busan Webtoon Festival

Haps Staff

The 4th Busan Webtoon Festival is a combination of offline and online events dedicated to webtoons.

Event Information

Period: November 27 – December 3, 2020

Venue: Busan Global Webtoon Center, Busan Cultural Content Complex

Address: 140 Suyeonggangbyeon-daero, Haeundae-gu

Free admission

Online reservation is required. (11:00, 11:30, 13:30, 14:00, 16:00, 16:30)

Directions: Centum City Station (Metro line 2), Exit 6 then walk about 8 minutes towards the venue.

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Website: bwfest.com

Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

