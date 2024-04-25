4th Korea Representative Festival Expo Comes to Busan

The 4th Korea Representative Festival Expo will be held at BEXCO from the 26th to the 28th.

Featuring 116 participating companies, including municipalities, local businesses, and organizations, the expo will boast 283 booths showcasing the richness of Korea’s festival culture.

Highlights of the expo include the Korea Best Festival Award ceremony, the regional mascot award ceremony, and the Supporters Awards Ceremony, each adding to the excitement of the event.

Visitors can explore an array of experiences and events such as regional festival souvenirs, and regional mascots, while engaging in diverse activities like local festivals, traditional culture experiences, and DIY crafting sessions.

Admission to the event is free.