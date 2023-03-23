4th Yulha Cafe Street Cherry Blossom Festival held on the 25th and 26th in Gimhae

In celebration of the exciting spring, the 4th Yulha Café Street Cherry Blossom Festival will be held in Yulhacheon, a natural environment blessed by nature, co-hosted and supervised by the Jangyu 3-dong Residents’ Association and the Yulha Development Council.

The Yulha Cafe Street Cherry Blossom Festival, which has been held since 2019, celebrates its 4th year this year and informs residents of the beautiful natural environment of Yulha Stream in Jangyu 3-dong and the beauty of cherry blossoms, and is a representative local festival through the revitalization of the Yulha Cafe Street commercial district and the participation of local residents. In order to develop into a city, it was held jointly by the Jangyu 3-dong Residents’ Association and the Yulha Development Council.

This event, under the theme of ‘Yulha Meets Spring’, is held in the area of ​​Mananggyo Square with the beautiful Yulhacheon as the background, and various cultural performances, flea markets, and children’s experience events are held for all residents to participate and enjoy.

Taekwondo demonstrations, dance performances, and citizen busking are held by local residents from March 25 to 26 at the Mananggyo Square performance hall, while a fire safety experience for children visiting the event, operation of VR experience center, and flying disc experiential events are also planned.

In addition, there are various things to enjoy and see, such as local handicrafts, eco-friendly product flea markets, and the operation of experience booths.