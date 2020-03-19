5 Casino Hotspots In Asia

Asia offers a host of hotspots for casino fans to visit, whether you are looking for the glitz and glamour of ultramodern destinations or a trip to a more traditional type of gambling venue.

Here are just a few of the top places to head to on this vast continent if you have a hankering for some land-based casino action.

Macau

Widely regarded as the best place to gamble outside of Las Vegas, there is a lot to love about the bright lights of Macau.

From vast casino complexes like the Wynn Palace and the Sands Macau, to smaller counterparts which are still stylish and exclusive, there are a huge number of options available and it is no surprise that gambling revenues are world-leading.

Of course, if you want to explore the gorgeous coastlines that the region has to offer rather than visiting its casinos, you can always gamble online while you relax in your hotel room later.

Singapore

This sprawling city-state may be known for its impact in the world of business, but it is also home to some seriously impressive entertainment venues, including a smattering of casinos.

The most awe-inspiring of the bunch is the Marina Bay Sands, which has hundreds of table games and thousands of slots to try out.

Another reason to visit this casino resort is the amazing SkyPark which crowns its three distinct buildings. Here you can swim in infinity pools, lounge in the sun, take a stroll far above the hustle and bustle of the urban landscape below and even eat at one of several leading restaurants.

Manila

The capital of the Philippines is another Asian gambling hotspot that is building its reputation as a top destination at the moment.

Entertainment City, which sits close to the bay, is home to some of the biggest resorts and casinos that Manila has to offer, including the Solaire and the City of Dreams, the latter of which is the newest addition and boasts plenty of modern features including 18,000 square feet of gaming floor space.

These mega-resorts are ideal for families as well as for adult visitors since they have lots to do besides gamble, with theme parks and sports facilities all factored into the experience.

Seoul

If you are planning to head to South Korea then a stop-off in Seoul is likely to be on the cards. There are casinos here, although interesting enough they are only open to tourists, with locals banned from gambling on-site.

Seoul’s most prominent casino is the Paradise Walker Hill Casino, and while it may seem diminutive compared with the expansive resorts covered so far, it is arguably able to offer a purer and more traditional gambling experience for customers.

From the pitch-perfect interior design to the carefully orchestrated table games, every inch of the casino oozes sophistication and the level of service is also second to none. Then when you are done, stepping out to see the rest of Seoul is simple.

Kuala Lumpur

When you touch down in Malaysia you might have a pretty packed itinerary, in which case choosing to make a diversion to see Resorts World, located just outside Kuala Lumpur, could be a good move.

Featuring accommodation, attractions and of course a casino, this resort has been running for half a century and is not only able to offer ample opportunities for a variety of gambling but also provides excellent views of the surrounding landscape from certain vantage points.

It may be a little long in the tooth but it still has a lot to give.