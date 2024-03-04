Local Destinations

5 Festivals to Look Forward to in Busan This Spring

Busan is a city chock full of festivals year-round, but spring brings a special energy as the city awakens from winter.

With many options to choose from, here are five must-see festivals to mark on your 2024 calendar.

Image: Busan Lotus Lantern Festival

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival

Date: late April-early May

The Busan Buddhist Association will host the Busan Lantern Festival at Song Sang Hyeon Square in Busanjin-gu beginning around late April through early May.

The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe with a program that includes an opening ceremony, a traditional cultural experience for Hanmadong, traditional cultural experiences throughout the festival, and a hanging wish experience.

50,000 lights also adorn Samgwangsa Temple making it a majestic sight to be seen.

Image: Jung-gu District Office

Joseon Tongsinsa Festival

Date: Early May

The Joseon Tongsinsa Festival is a representative event of Busan, and the festival celebrates the cultural exchange between Korea and Japan around Yongdusan Park in Jung-gu.

Usually, around 1,700 members of culture and arts groups, as well as civic groups from both home and abroad, take part in the peace procession.

Enjoy learning more about the history of both Korea and Japan through a reenacted parade of the Joseon Tongsinsa through the streets of Busan, as well as a Korea-Japan cultural exchange performance and a symposium.

Eobang Festival

Date: May 10-12

This unique celebration, known as the only traditional culture-themed fishing festival in Korea, takes visitors on a journey back in time at Gwangalli Beach.

The festival draws inspiration from the historic ‘Eobang’ practice. During the Joseon Dynasty, the navy and Busan fishermen collaborated in these joint fishing operations, fostering a strong maritime tradition.

Step into a recreated folk village that captures the essence of a bygone era and explores over 20 captivating exhibitions and engaging programs that bring Busan’s fishing heritage to life.

Haeundae Sand Festival

Date: Mid May

The Haeundae Sand Festival, the only eco-friendly exhibition based on the sand in Korea, is held at Haeundae Beach and Haeundae Square at Gunam-ro from around mid-May each year.

Various programs will be operated, including sand works and flower farmhouse flower exhibitions along with large sand sculptures from domestic and overseas artists.

Busan One Asia Festival

Date: June 8-9

Recognized as one of Asia’s largest celebrations of the Korean Wave, the Busan One Asia event will treat audiences to an extraordinary showcase of K-pop concerts and park concerts.

Since its first inception in 2016, the BOF has continuously elevated the stature of Korean Wave festivals, fostering an environment for cultural exchanges and a rendezvous for K-pop enthusiasts worldwide.

This year, the concert moves to June rather than its typical October shows.

 

