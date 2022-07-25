TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: 5 Fun Things to Do in Busan Citizen’s Park

Haps Staff

Busan’s largest park has plenty of things to do to keep you occupied for hours on end.

Here’s five options to get you started.

Have a Picnic

Busan Citizen’s Park boasts over one million trees, including 97 different species, and is a perfect place for a romantic picnic or a family outing.

IMG_0709

Hit the Sand

Tired of the busy beaches? Lay out and get a tan at the small beach located in the middle of the park.

IMG_0719

Experience the History of Busan

The former Camp Hialeah still has some barracks that have been transformed into museums while remnants of the old camp are still in place.

IMG_0769

Catch an Awesome Sunset

With the city as a backdrop, Busan Citizen’s Park has some breathtaking views at dusk that rival any in the city.

Check Out the Art

Dasom Gallery towards the back entrance of the park has a video installation as well as hosting a plethora of exhibitions throughout the year.

 

blank
