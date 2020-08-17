TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: 5 Fun Things to Do in Busan Citizen’s Park

Haps Staff

Busan’s largest park has plenty of things to do to keep you occupied for hours on end.

Here’s five options to get you started.

Have a Picnic

Busan Citizen’s Park boasts over one million trees, including 97 different species, and is a perfect place for a romantic picnic or a family outing.

IMG_0709

Hit the Sand

Tired of the busy beaches? Lay out and get a tan at the small beach located in the middle of the park.

IMG_0719

Experience the History of Busan

The former Camp Hialeah still has some barracks that have been transformed into museums while remnants of the old camp are still in place.

IMG_0769

Catch an Awesome Sunset

With the city as a backdrop, Busan Citizen’s Park has some breathtaking views at dusk that rival any in the city.

Check Out the Art

Dasom Gallery towards the back entrance of the park has a video installation as well as hosting a plethora of exhibitions throughout the year.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Ibagu-gil (Story Road)

Dynamic Busan Staff -
One of the city's oldest and charming areas, Ibagu offers a look at Busan the way it used to be.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Busan X The Sky Observatory

Haps Staff -
Pulmuone Food & Culture opened the ‘Busan X the SKY’ observatory at the LCT Landmark Tower on July 17th.
Read more
Attractions

Busan Destinations: Chinatown

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Chinatown is a diverse area of the city with ethnic foods and currency exchanges available on every corner.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Three Valleys to Cool Down from the Heat

Dynamic Busan Staff -
You may be surprised to find out there are quite a few cool places in close proximity to the city center.
Read more
Attractions

Busan Destinations: Samgwangsa Temple

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Samgwangsa Temple is well-known for the approximately 50,000 lanterns that illuminate its campus for Buddha's birthday.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Songdo Beach Reinvents Itself as a Must-Visit Tourist Attraction

Haps Staff -
Officially Korea’s first beach which opened in 1913, Songdo has re-emerged as a must-stop on local tours.
Read more

The Latest

Busan’s Beaches Saw Their Highest Amount of Visitors This Year Over the Holiday Weekend

Busan News BeFM News -
On the second day of the Liberation Day holiday on Sunday, Haeundae Beach attracted 267,000 vacationers this year, the largest number yet this season.
Read more

Busan International Comedy Festival Looks to Bring Laughs During Troubled Times

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 8th Busan International Comedy Festival gets underway this week for a 10-day run.
Read more

Jagalchi Festival Latest Festival to be Canceled

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
This year's Jaglalchi Festival, a popular seafood festival held every fall in Nampo-dong, has been canceled.
Read more

Asian Contents & Film Market to Run as a Combined Virtual and Physical Event at This Year’s BIFF

BIFF Haps Staff -
The Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM), which had its name changed from Asian Film Market last May, will run as a combined virtual and physical event from October 12th to 14th.
Read more

Busan Destinations: 5 Fun Things to Do in Busan Citizen’s Park

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Busan's largest park has plenty of things to do to keep you occupied for hours on end. Here's five options to get you started.
Read more

Heavy Rains Left Over 2,100 Potholes in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
Busan roads have suffered extensive damage due to the extensive rainy season. 
Read more
Busan
clear sky
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
70 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Tue
31 °
Wed
32 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °

Dine & Drink

Jagalchi Festival Latest Festival to be Canceled

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
This year's Jaglalchi Festival, a popular seafood festival held every fall in Nampo-dong, has been canceled.
Read more

Busan Bites: Cold Summer Noodles at Gukje Milmyeon

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Located near Busan National University of Education, Gukje Milmyeon often features a line of folks waiting to get inside. It's worth the wait.
Read more

Learn to Cook Southeast Asian Dishes this Summer at the ASEAN Culture House in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
The ASEAN Culture House is continuing its Easy Access program with its latest series of cooking classes that are running until September 27.
Read more

11 Employees at a Lotteria in Seoul Test Positive for Coronavirus

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
At least 11 employees at a local fast-food franchise have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising concerns over a possibly bigger outbreak.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea