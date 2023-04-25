5 Healthy Korean Habits a Student Should Implement in Their Life

As a student, you should always put a priority on your mental and physical health instead of your good grades and deadlines. For this reason, the younger generation is all about self-care and looking for even more inspiration for taking care of themselves. Korean culture, for example, is known for promoting healthy habits and a balanced lifestyle.

Some habits that can be borrowed from Asian cultures are pretty obvious. However, they can serve as a starting point for you! This is a great tip for those learners who can't keep up with deadlines!

So, are you ready to change your life for the better? Here are 5 healthy Korean habits a student can implement in their daily life!

Practice portion control

Having a balanced diet is a must for any student who experiences trouble with time management and productivity in general. Korean cuisine consists of lots of vegetables, seafood, and lean meats. At the same time, you also need to be mindful of how much you actually eat! For instance, you can start practicing portion control. Here are some tips on this:

use smaller plates;

measure and weigh your food;

learn to estimate portion sizes without any measuring tools;

know what food you actually like to eat;

eat slowly and mindfully.

Stay hydrated

Korean culture also puts an emphasis on drinking tea and non-sugar drinks to stay hydrated! This is something that is not unique to Asian cultures since Western health practices also recommend drinking a lot of water during your day. But, as you can see, it's not only about water!

Practice mindfulness

Korean mindfulness practices are slightly different from Western ones. While you might have heard about general meditation and yoga, you might want to look into tai chi as well. It’s important to find a professional who will guide you through your meditation process. College students can achieve great results in eliminating stress and balancing out their mental health!

Walk or bike instead of driving

This is something that any Western culture could benefit from. For instance, when you live on campus, you don't need to drive everywhere. In Korea, people don't depend on cars to move around. Of course, walking or biking may take more time. You will stay healthy, and your homework will be done, no sacrifices!

Stay active

This is a general tip that can change your whole life! Koreans usually like to lead active lives. Physical activity should be present in your life every day! Start with taking a walk around a nearby park or find some active hobby that you will like. For example, you can take up hiking on the weekends, or look into martial arts classes!

Takeaway

So there you have it, 5 healthy Korean habits a student should implement in their daily life! There is no specific tip that will magically make you healthier. Changing your lifestyle will definitely be a challenge! So, you can borrow some practices from Korean culture, where taking care of your physical and mental health is a part of day-to-day life.