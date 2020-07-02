TravelDomestic Destinations

5 Historic Korean Sites to See with the Weather Warming Up

Haps Staff

Korea is home to 11 of UNESCO’s historically significant sites that span the globe. If you are visiting or living here on the Peninsula, here is a list of five favorite spots worth checking out during your stay.

1. Jongmyo Shrine, Seoul

Jongmyo Shrine was constructed by the first king and founder of the Joseon Dynasty, Lee Seong-gye (1335-1408). In its heyday, it was used as the primary place of worship for kings throughout the Joseon Dynasty and is now best-known for being the oldest and most well-preserved of the Confucian royal shrines. jikimi.cha.go.kr

2. Hwaseong Fortress, Suwon

The fortress was constructed between 1794 and 1796 as a display of the King’s Confucian filial piety toward his father. Surrounded by a strong defensive system, which brought together the latest defensive architecture from both East and West, the massive walls extend nearly 6 km and have remained intact over the centuries. ehs.suwon.ne.kr

Korea-Gyeongju

3. Seokguram Grotto and Bulguksa Temple, Gyeongju

Constructed in the 8th century, the Seokguram Grotto houses a monumental statue of the Buddha looking out to sea. Nearby Bulguksa Temple is a stunning example of Silla Dynasty construction, and, along with the Seokguram Grotto, forms a religious architectural complex of exceptional historical significance. gyeongju.go.kr

4. Haeinsa Temple, Gaya

Located on Gayasan, Haeinsa Temple is home to the famed Tripitaka Koreana, the most complete collection of Buddhist texts, which was engraved on 80,000 woodblocks between 1237 and 1248. Constructed in the 15th century, the Janggyeong Panjeon complex served the sole purpose of housing the sacred woodblocks. haeinsa.or.kr

5. Namhansanseong, Gaya

Namhansanseong was originally designed to serve as an emergency capital for the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910). Located in the mountains 25 km southeast of Seoul, it was traditionally defended by Buddhist monk-soldiers. Though it was rebuilt several times, the earliest remains date from the 7th century. namhansansung.or.kr

For more information on Korean historic sites, visit the UNESCO website at whc.unesco.org.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

2020 Boryeong Mud Festival Replaced With Online Event this Year

Haps Staff -
The very popular Boryeong Mud Festival will be replaced with an online event this year.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Tongyeong Cable Car Offers Free Rides to All Medical Staff and Firefighters in Korea

Haps Staff -
The popular Tongyeong Cable Car is offering free rides next month beginning tomorrow for all medical staff and firefighters around the country who have aided in helping prevent the spread of coronavirus around the nation.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Take a Healing Stroll on the Paths Through Daewonsa Valley Road

Haps Staff -
Daewonsa Valley Road, in Sancheong-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do is one of the less explored in Jirisan, but it provides beautiful scenery along its 3.5km trails which start from Yupyeong parking lot in Samjang-myeon to Garangip Elementary School in Yupyeong village.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Saryangdo Healing Coastal Road

Haps Staff -
A great place to take a break from city life, Tongyeong City Godongsan coastal roadway is a sure way to relieve stress.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Gimhae’s Lotte Water Park Opens

Haps Staff -
Gimhae’s Lotte Water Park opened on Saturday for the 2020 summer season.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: The Wetlands of South Korea

Maurice Lineman -
Since 1997, Korea has continued to have wetlands ratified for inclusion to the global list of Ramsar sites, and thereby to uphold its agreement to the Ramsar Convention.
Read more

The Latest

Here’s What’s Happening at This Weekend’s Busan Food Film Festa

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The 4th edition of the Busan Food Film Festa gets underway today through Sunday at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Liquid Arts Network: International Student Feature This Saturday Night

Events Haps Staff -
The Liquid Arts Network is hosting an International Student Feature this Saturday night at Ovantgarde in KSU.
Read more

7월 3일, 2020 부산푸드필름페스타 개막!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 ‘치유의 음식’을 테마로 다양한 영화를 맛있는 음식과 함께 즐기는 새로운 융복합 축제인 2020 부산푸드필름페스타(Busan Food Film Festa, 이하 BFFF, 주최/주관: 부산푸드필름페스타 운영위원회, (재)영화의전당)가 오늘 7월 3일 영화의전당 야외극장에서 시작을 알린다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Johnny Rockets July Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

36 Suffering From Food Poisoning at a Children’s Daycare Center in Yeonje-gu

Busan News Haps Staff -
Food poisoning patients have been on a rise at a child care center in Busan.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
22 ° C
22 °
22 °
64 %
4.1kmh
100 %
Fri
22 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
24 °
Mon
25 °
Tue
25 °

Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets July Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

America vs. Canada 4th of July/Canada Day Party at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For the fifth consecutive year, HQ Gwangan will be holding a drinking/eating battle between two nations that understand an awful lot about drinking/eating: 'Murica and Canada.
Read more

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month and brings back its "Beer Can Chicken" platters on Sunday afternoon.
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea