5 Low Maintenance Indoor House Plants

Interested in house plants, but not sure where to start? There are many plants to choose from, but as a beginner, your best bet is to start with low-maintenance plants that are easy to take care of.

With very little attention needed, many low-maintenance plants can even survive without being watered daily. Ideal in any part of the house, these plants provide a soothing and natural feeling.

Succulents

A succulent plant has thick fleshy tissues that adapt easily to water storage. As a member of the Cactaceae family, succulents are low maintenance plants, that do not require a high amount of sunlight or water. In fact, they are very easy to look after. To take care of succulents, place them in direct sun and rotate them periodically. This will ensure that all the sides are getting enough sunlight.

Pothos Plants

This is a trailing plant, and it’s one of the most forgiving houseplants you will come across. Pothos plants can tolerate both bright and low light, thus being ideal for any place within your home. If you want the best results, water them only when the soil dries out.

Pothos plants generally prefer temperatures between 18 to 30 degrees Celsius. Therefore, try to place it towards the most central part of a room away from the direct sunlight and drafts.

Snake Plants

This plant is popular for a reason; it’s a hands-off plant that’s incredibly easy to look after. The plant doesn’t need too much light. To take care of this plant, you will need free-draining soil because they rot easily. As for watering, you can almost forget about it.

You should only water when the soil is completely dry. Also, remember not to water your snake plant during winter. When watering, remember to avoid getting the leaves wet. For best growth, place this plant in indirect sunlight.

Spider Plants

The spider plant is the opposite of the snake plant. It requires a bright and sunny spot within your house to grow fast. However, it can also handle low light and thrive in a fluorescent-filled room. Like our other low-maintenance plant, you should water this plant sparingly. Remember to keep the soil moist, in a room with a comfortable temperature. Furthermore, water the plant once a week in the warmer seasons.

ZZ Plants

ZZ plants keep on getting trendier over the years. That’s because of how simple they are to maintain. Be it low or bright light; the plant will still thrive. Therefore, your job is to ensure that the roots don’t end up wet.

Its beautiful spiky leaves are just a fun bonus. For best growth, always keep the plant in average humidity and temperature.

Final Take

If you're interested in buying plants for the first time, low-maintenance houseplants are great because they are so easy to take care of. Most of the plants on this list can survive under any condition and with little attention. Therefore, they are a great option for people who want real plants that require low maintenance.