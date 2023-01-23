5 Places in South Korea You Must Visit At Least Once In Your Lifetime

You’ve probably spent the last few months reading about South Korea, its amazing history, and its people. Maybe you also watched a few KDramas or listened to KPop and you can no longer deny the feeling, you want to go to South Korea and it’s something you can no longer hide!

If you’re at this point, you should be proud of yourself as you just made a wonderful decision. In South Korea, you get to enjoy a unique and rich Asian culture, healthy and tasty cuisines, beautiful sceneries like the UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and wondrous Buddhist temples.

But if there’s one challenge that comes with planning a visit to a country with such rich history and pulsating culture, it’d be the challenge of not knowing places to visit. There are so many amazing places in South Korea and you can get lost trying to find the best ones.

Luckily, this is a good type of problem and one that we’ll help you solve. Here, we’ll share five places in South Korea you must visit at least once.

Five Places You Must Visit in South Korea

In this famous places Korea article, we’ll cover the major places you must visit at least once. These places all offer something unique and unforgettable. Let’s check them out!

Seoul

Seoul is South Korea’s capital city and rightfully so. It perfectly captures the country’s rich history and futuristic modernity. If you’re looking to learn more about South Korea’s past and also have a peek into its blissful future, Seoul is the perfect place for you.

The city is home to elite fashion and wonderful cuisines. Be sure to visit the iconic N Seoul Tower. It’s an observation tower that’s located on Namsan Mountain and gives you a dramatic and panoramic view of the city. Allowing you to enjoy its beauty to the fullest. It’s best you visit the 236m tall tower in daytime and on weekdays to avoid lengthy queues.

Other sites to visit in Seoul are the centuries-old Joseon dynasty palaces, Changdeokgung and Gyeongbokgung, The NANTA Theater, and the Yun Dong-Ju Literature Museum.

Busan

Many have crowned Busan the most beautiful city in South Korea and the world and it’s very hard to argue with them. The city is close to Seoul and is home to some of the most beautiful resorts and beaches you can find anywhere. You’ll do well to visit Haeundae Beach. It’s a very popular beach and hosts multiple festivals and events. The beach is always filled with people and fun activities. If you prefer peace and quiet, you should visit Songdo beach instead.

Jagalchi is another place you must visit in Busan. It’s the biggest seafood market in the country and a place where you can enjoy the world’s best seafood cuisines on any day of the week.

Busan is Korea’s second-largest city and is blessed with various beautiful temples, beaches, and parks.

Gangneung

If you’re looking for peace and greater intimacy with nature, you should definitely consider a trip to Gangneung. There isn’t much to do like in other major cities but Gangneung will make you feel very close to home. The artists are insanely talented and kind, their restaurant offers some of the most delicious food in the whole of Korea, and their coffee has officially been named one of the best coffees in the world.

The city is also blessed with nature’s beauties. There are lots of verdant and east sea pine forests, inland mountains, and stunning beaches. The best places to visit in Gangneung include the Daegwallyeong Natural Recreation Forest, Gyeongpo Beach, and the Anbandegi Village.

Suwon

If you’re fascinated with South Korea’s rich history and want to see it for yourself, you must visit Suwon. The city is already classified as a world heritage site and is home to stunning structures and places that date back to the 18th century.

Suwon is perfect for people who want to experience modern Korean life, and explore its history without being overwhelmed like in the bigger cities. It’s a peaceful city where you can relax while playing games at a trusted online casino.

Suwon is a perfect blend of new and old. The Suwon Cultural Foundation displays the city’s rich history while places like Samsung Innovation Museum display the world’s latest technological developments.

Jeju Island

Jeju Island is the most famous island in South Korea and a visit there will tell you why. The scenery is utterly breathtaking with stunning inland mountains, beautiful beaches, and classy hotels around. Jeju do beach is now officially one of the seven wonders of nature and a perfect place to go on honeymoon or vacation with your loved one.

Places to visit on the island include the Teddy Bear Museum, the Seonimgyo Bridge, and the Cheonjiyeon Waterfalls.

The Bottom Line

South Korea is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful countries in the world. It’s one of the few nations to have maintained its rich cultural history while making serious technological advancements.

South Korea is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful countries in the world. It's one of the few nations to have maintained its rich cultural history while making serious technological advancements.

If you're planning a visit to South Korea, you're definitely on the right path and here, we covered some of the places you must visit at least once when you get there. They include Seoul, Busan, Gangneung, Suwon, and Jeju Island. You can enjoy great natural scenery, cuisines, and festivals.