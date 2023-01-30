International Destinations: 5 Reasons to Go to Bali

Indonesia’s most famous tropical destination has been on traveler’s wish-lists for decades. And for good reason.

While it is still part of a developing nation, there’s still some challenges to visiting, though that should be no means discourage you from going — on the contrary, part of traveling is to gain new experiences good and bad. Bali is relatively safe and easy to travel around, it just takes an understanding of when are where to travel.

With that, here are five reasons why you should head there.

Great food and nightlife

You’ll never be short of finding great food and nightlife here. Budget eaters can find local specials like Nasi Goreng for about the Korean equivalent of 1,500 won, or you could splurge for a 7-course dinner where you’ll need to open your pocketbook. As for nightlife, hit any of the local beach clubs, on the southern part of the island or relax and unwind at one of the northern or eastern side offerings.

Great culture

Check out the Devdan Dance Show, a 90-minute cultural spectacle that shows the best of Balinese culture. Tickets can be had for as cheap as 460,000 Rps if you hunt around. There’s also a lot of smaller and larger shows to check out to learn a bit about its rich history.

Get Outdoors

Bali has some of the world’s best surf, so bring your board down and test the waves for yourself. You can also explore the area by taking a Lembongan Catamaran cruise or explore the wilderness by renting a Quad 4 ATV.

Refresh your body and energy

Bali is world-renowned for its spas, massage places and wellness temples that are hard to beat for their prices. While the majority of services are located in and around Kuta, you can head out to the countryside or up to Tedjakula in the northern part of the island for some tranquil healing.

Great Temples

Temples are a big part of the Balinese people’s lives and are built according to strict guidelines. Pura Taman Ayun is considered one of the most beautiful and Pura Besakih is considered the most important on the island. Remember to dress appropriately, or wear a sarong if you plan on visiting.

Tips: May-July is considered the best time to visit Bali, though for surfers, May to October is the best time especially on the western coast.