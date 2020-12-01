TravelInternational Destinations

International Destinations: 5 Reasons to Go to Bali

From beautiful sunsets to great beaches and fantastic cuisine, it's easy to see why Bali should be on the top of anyone's destination list.

Haps Staff

Indonesia’s most famous tropical destination has been on traveler’s wish-lists for decades. And for good reason.

While it is still part of a developing nation, there’s still some challenges to visiting, though that should be no means discourage you from going — on the contrary, part of traveling is to gain new experiences good and bad. Bali is relatively safe and easy to travel around, it just takes an understanding of when are where to travel.

With that, here are five reasons why you should head there.

nasi-gorengGreat food and nightlife

You’ll never be short of finding great food and nightlife here. Budget eaters can find local specials like Nasi Goreng for about the Korean equivalent of 1,500 won, or you could splurge for a 7-course dinner where you’ll need to open your pocketbook. As for nightlife, hit any of the local beach clubs, on the southern part of the island or relax and unwind at one of the northern or eastern side offerings.

baliGreat culture

Check out the Devdan Dance Show, a 90-minute cultural spectacle that shows the best of Balinese culture. Tickets can be had for as cheap as 460,000 Rps if you hunt around. There’s also a lot of smaller and larger shows to check out to learn a bit about its rich history.

sunsetGet Outdoors

Bali has some of the world’s best surf, so bring your board down and test the waves for yourself. You can also explore the area by taking a Lembongan Catamaran cruise or explore the wilderness by renting a Quad 4 ATV.

masageRefresh your body and energy

Bali is world-renowned for its spas, massage places and wellness temples that are hard to beat for their prices. While the majority of services are located in and around Kuta, you can head out to the countryside or up to Tedjakula in the northern part of the island for some tranquil healing.

templeGreat Temples

Temples are a big part of the Balinese people’s lives and are built according to strict guidelines. Pura Taman Ayun is considered one of the most beautiful and Pura Besakih is considered the most important on the island. Remember to dress appropriately, or wear a sarong if you plan on visiting.

Tips: May-July is considered the best time to visit Bali, though for surfers, May to October is the best time especially on the western coast.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

International Destinations

International Destinations: Capella Hotels and Resorts Launches Their First Ever Vietnam Property in Hanoi

Haps Staff -
Capella Hotels and Resorts is pleased to announce the launch of their first ever Vietnam property -- Capella Hanoi.
Read more
International Destinations

International Destinations: Five Things to do in Shanghai

Sia Lee -
Less than a two hour flight from Busan, Shanghai is a thriving metropolis of 23 million that should be on everyone's destination radar while you live in East Asia.
Read more
International Destinations

International Destinations: Maldivian Eco-Resort Gili Lankanfushi Reopens its Doors

Haps Staff -
On Tuesday, September 1st, the Maldives’ much-loved Gili Lankanfushi will reopen its doors to a secluded and sustainable paradise.
Read more
International Destinations

EPIZODE5: EPILOGUE Reveals the Second Round Lineup

Haps Staff -
EPIZODE5: EPILOGUE celebrates its fifth anniversary with a star-studded lineup on Vietnam’s picturesque Phú Quốc island from December 29th, 2020 to January 10th, 2021.
Read more
International Destinations

Vietnam Closes Da Nang to Tourists for Two Weeks

BeFM News -
Vietnam has closed Da Nang to tourists after four new locally transmitted coronavirus cases were recorded there -- the first in the country since April.
Read more
International Destinations

International Destinations: Kazakhstan, A Rough Diamond in Central Asia

Taehyeong Kim -
If you're thinking of giving Kazakhstan a try for your next destination, here's a few reasons why you want to give it a go.
Read more

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: December 2

Busan News BeFM News -
Here is the latest news about the coronavirus situation in Busan from BeFM News.
Read more

Busan’s First Official BTS Pop-up Store Opens

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
The first official BTS pop-up store in the city has opened at Lotte Department Store in Nampodong.
Read more

International Destinations: 5 Reasons to Go to Bali

International Destinations Haps Staff -
From beautiful sunsets to great beaches and fantastic cuisine, it's easy to see why Bali should be on the top of anyone's destination list.
Read more

4th Busan Webtoon Festival

Events Haps Staff -
The 4th Busan Webtoon Festival is a combination of offline and online events dedicated to webtoons.
Read more

Korean Cast for Busan’s “Wicked” Shows Announced

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Ok Joo-hyun and Jeong Seon-ah, members of the Korean premiere performance, were named to play the roles of Elphaba and Glinda once again.
Read more

부산 도시철도 지하역사 104곳, 실내 공기질 자동측정기 설치

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 도시철도를 이용하는 시민들에게 쾌적한 환경을 제공하고, 미세먼지로 인한 불안감을 해소하기 위해 나선다.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
47 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Tue
7 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
9 °

Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Rio Verde in Seomyeon

Busan Bites Sia Lee -
With a growing amount of options to pick up some tacos, or quesadillas, Rio Verde in Seomyeon is a classic taqueria that serves up some of the best in the city.
Read more

Dining During a Pandemic: What to Expect During The Next Two Weeks

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
As the city of Busan will go up to the highest social level distancing today for 72-hours, the city has announced what will happen to dining at restaurants and cafes around town.
Read more

HQ Announces Winter Drink Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli has announced this year's "Winter Drink Specials".
Read more

This Weekend’s Annual HQ Bar Chili Cook-Off is Postponed

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ has announced that the Chili Cook-off scheduled for this Sunday afternoon has been postponed due to COVID concerns.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 