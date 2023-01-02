5 Restaurants To Try With Spectacular Views in Busan

With the city being surrounded by water and mountains, there are plenty of amazing views to be had, whether you’re at a cafe or restaurant around town.

If you’re looking for a fine dining space with something a little extra special to enhance your mood, here are five restaurants with breathtaking views to try around the city.

To dine at one of the top restaurants below, reservations are strongly recommended and can be made in English via CATCHTABLE where you can click the attached links.

Wootopia

Address: 249, Gwanganhaebyeon-ro, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Details: Wootopia is a high-end Korean beef restaurant located in the heart of Busan, South Korea. This luxurious dining destination boasts a stunning view of the Gwangan Bridge, making it the perfect spot for a romantic dinner or special occasion. Whether you’re a meat lover or just looking for a memorable dining experience, Wootopia is sure to impress.

Reservations can be done on CATCHTABLE

Gwangalli Namme

Address: 54, Namcheondong-ro 108beon-gil, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Details: Gwangalli Namme is a casual Italian dining spot in the bustling city of Busan, South Korea. This charming restaurant is the perfect place to relax and unwind over a glass of wine and some smooth jazz music. Whether you’re in the mood for classic pasta dishes or oven-baked pizzas, Gwangalli Namme is a great choice that will satisfy everyone.

Reservations can be done on CATCHTABLE

Abo Pojung Haewoo

Address: 38, Marine city 2-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Details: Abo Pojung Haewoo is a restaurant located in Haeundae, offering traditional Korean beef and cuisine. With a panoramic view of the city, this restaurant is the perfect spot to enjoy a delicious meal while taking in the beauty of Busan’s night sky. Whether you’re a fan of Korean food or just looking for a unique dining experience, Abo Pojung Haewoo is sure to impress.

Reservations can be done on CATCHTABLE

HERMANA

Address: 195, Wachi-ro, Yeongdo-gu, Busan

Details: HERMANA is an Italian restaurant located in Yeong-do, known for its use of only fresh, locally sourced ingredients. With a great view of the surrounding area, this restaurant is the perfect spot to enjoy a delicious meal in a beautiful setting.

Reservations can be done on CATCHTABLE

Cafe, Shilla Stay Haeundae

Address: 46, Haeun-daero 570beon-gil, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Details: Cafe, Shilla Stay Haeundae is a modern and casual buffet located in the Haeundae district of Busan. With a wide variety of dishes available at a reasonable price, this buffet is the perfect spot for a quick and delicious meal. Whether you’re in the mood for Korean cuisine or international flavors, Cafe, Shilla Stay Haeundae has something for everyone.