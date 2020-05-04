Arts & Culture

From the Archives: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Children’s Day in Korea

Haps Staff

May 5th is Children’s Day in Korea — but it wasn’t always that way.

There is an interesting history about the holiday in the country. Here are five quick facts about Children’s Day that you may not know.

1. Children’s Day in Korea was established in 1923

The holiday was first founded by famed children’s writer Bang Chong-hwan in 1923 as a way to instill independence and national pride for kids.

2. It wasn’t always called Children’s Day

Children’s Day was actually known as “Boy’s Day” until 1975 when it was finally designated a national holiday.

3. It used to be on May 1st

The holiday was moved to May 5th because it overlapped with Labor Day in Korea.

4. Japan tried to stop the celebration of the holiday

During the Japanese occupation of Korea, the authorities in Seoul tried to stop gatherings of families. After its independence in 1945, Korean’s revived the holiday to celebrate children.

5. The holiday was actually celebrated 500 years ago

Celebrated on May 5th, Suri Day, which means the first five days, was considered one of the four great holidays in Korea. Similar to a chaesa, or bowing ceremony day, Korean’s would dress in new clothes and lay out food for their ancestors, as well as participate in traditional games.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: May 4 – May 10

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

2020 Seoul Auction “Busan Sale” Brings in 2.5 Billion Won in Bids

BeFM News -
According to Seoul Auction, the bid success rate for artworks at the 2020 Busan Sale held in Haeundae on Wednesday recorded an average of 73%.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Museum’s “White Porcelain Jar” is Designated as the 52nd Treasure in Busan

Haps Staff -
Baekja Hangari, or white porcelain jar, has been designated the 52nd treasure in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Biennale Hosting Open Call for “Sound and Scent of Busan”

Haps Staff -
Busan Biennale is holding an open call for your sounds and scents of Busan which will add to the content for this year's Busan Biennale 2020.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival Beginning Month-long Run Today at Song Sang Hyeon Square

Haps Staff -
The Busan Buddhist Association will host the Busan Lantern Festival for a month beginning today at Song Sang Hyeon Square in Busanjin-gu.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan to Provide Financial Support For Cultural Artists

BeFM News -
The city of Busan has decided to provide financial support for cultural artists having difficulties in their livelihood and creative activities due to COVID-19.
Read more

The Latest

Foreign Tourism in Busan Dropped 95% in March

Travel Haps Staff -
The city of Busan released statistics in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, which showed a 95% drop in foreign tourism in March when compared with 2019 statistics.
Read more

Westin Chosun Restaurants Temporary Business Hours Notice

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has announced their temporary business hours for their restaurants due to the COVID-19 situation.
Read more

11 Places to Take a Romantic Walk This Spring

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Looking to add a little spark to your relationship or impress a date this spring? Here’s 11 romantic ideas to take a stroll around the city to get you started to woo your current or hopefully future mate.
Read more

From the Archives: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Children’s Day in Korea

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
May 5th is Children's Day in Korea -- but it wasn't always that way.
Read more

Busan Experienced its Fifth Coldest April Since 1973

Busan News Haps Staff -
The Busan Meteorological Administration announced that the average temperature in the city was 11.8'C, the fifth-lowest on record since 1973.
Read more

Busan’s Best Makgeolli Bars

Dine & Drink Tomas Marcantonio -
Here are some of the city’s best places to get your makgeolli fix.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
72 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Mon
18 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °

Dine & Drink

Westin Chosun Restaurants Temporary Business Hours Notice

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has announced their temporary business hours for their restaurants due to the COVID-19 situation.
Read more

Busan’s Best Makgeolli Bars

Dine & Drink Tomas Marcantonio -
Here are some of the city’s best places to get your makgeolli fix.
Read more

Cuatro De Mayo Party Fiesta at HQ Gwangan Next Monday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Get your stomach's ready for another great evening of Mexican food and drink as HQ Gwangan is hosting a "Cuatro de Mayo" event on Monday night.
Read more

Three Places Caught For Violating the Food Sanitation Act

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced it has caught three places violating the Food Sanitation Act while conducting joint inspections on 35 high-risk facilities in Busanjin-gu for two days from the 25th, together with the police and the consumer watchdog.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea