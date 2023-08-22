TravelLocal Destinations

5 Tourist Attractions in Busan Worth a Look

By Haps Staff

Busan is full of beautiful sites to see around the city. Here’s five of the best places to check out during your visit.

Beomosa Temple

Beomeosa is one of Korea’s Great 5 Temples. This large, incredibly serene, temple complex is accessible by subway and then a short taxi or bus ride to the foothills. Founded in 678, the temple offers a unique view into the life of Korea’s Buddhist Monks.

The original Beomeosa Temple building was lost during Imjinwaeran Invasion (Japanese Invasion of Korea in 1592) but was renovated in 1713, which remains as it now is.  Daeungjeon is one of the most delicate and luxurious architectures of the Joseon Dynasty (1392~1910). There is Iljumun, the three-story pagoda with four pillars, built in the 9th century, and seven royal palace wings, pavilions, three gates, and eleven hermitages. Designated as a natural monument, the wisteria woods and valleys are most beautiful in May.

Address: 546 Cheongnyong-dong, Geumjeong-gu, Busan, Korea
Tel: 051-508-3122
Web: www.beomeo.kr
Opening Hours: 08:30 ~ 17:30

Busan Citizen’s Park

With five themes and 29 attractions, the park is the latest in the city’s revitalization projects to attract visitors and establish itself as a world-class city. The site of Busan Citizen’s Park was a racetrack during the Japanese colonial era, and after the independence of Korea, it became a U.S. military base, Camp Hialeah. In 2010, the area was returned to the Korean government, and then control was transferred to the city.

Address: 73 Simingonghan-ro, Beomjeon-dong, Busanjin-gu, Busan, Korea
Tel: 051-850-6000
Web: www.citizenpark.or.kr
Opening Hours: Daily 05:00 ~ 23:00

Geumjeong Mountain Fortress

Image: geumjeong.go.kr

Completed in the 29th year (1702) of the reign of King Sukjong the fortress is 17,377m long, and 1.5m~3m high; it is the largest fortress in Korea. The inner and the outer walls were mainly built of natural stones. Where there were weaker portions, the Koreans reinforced the structure with large hand-carved stone blocks. The walls were about 17 kilometers in length and from 1.5 meters to 3 meters in height. The area surrounded by the fortress is about 8.2 square kilometers. The construction of the fortress began in 1701 at the recommendation of Jo Tae-dong, the Governor of Gyeongsang-do province, of which Busan was and is a part, and was completed a year later. In 1707, the walls were built around the main structure of the fortress. It eventually fell to disuse due to the difficulty of maintaining such a large perimeter. After lying empty for a century, it was repaired in 1807, the seventh year of the reign of King Sunjo.

Address: Cheongnyong-dong, Geumjeong-gu, Busan, Korea
Tel: 051-519-4081
Web: geumjeong.go.kr
Opening Hours: 08:30 ~ 17:30

Nampodong International Market

If you are looking for some good shopping then you have to hit the enormous Nampodong International Market, also known as Gukje Market in Korean.

In the vast complex of booths and shops (both above and below ground in the subway station), you can get everything from Western wear to electronics to traditional Korean crafts. The area also has a wealth of great restaurants offering the full spectrum of Korean cuisine, as well as the now famous Kkangtong Night Market.

Whether you want to dress like a rock star, a modern dandy or a Harajuku heroine, Nampo-dong offers a wealth of options to the savvy shopper and the fashionably challenged alike.

Address: 36 Junggu-ro, Jung-gu, Busan, Korea
Tel: 051-245-7389
Web: etour.busan.go.kr
Opening Hours: 08:30 ~ 22:30

Seokbulsa

Well worth the long hike getting there, Seokbulsa is ranked #1 for “must see things” in Busan by Lonely Planet. Also known as Byeongpung-am (Folding Screen Hermitage), the peacefulness is distinctive, like entering an air-conditioned room after roasting in the sweltering heat â calm and contentment just envelope you.

Don’t be misled by the name Seokbulsa is not a temple made of stone, unceremoniously perched on the mountain ledge. It is the mountain – embedded on the side of Geumjeongsan, cradled in the strong rock’s clutch. A massive Buddhist figure stands in front of a polished stone prayer platform. The three sides of the temple are mountain rock transposed into towering walls, 40 meters tall, adorned with intricate carvings of six Buddhist figures. Numerous religious designs are etched directly into the mountainside, staring down at you from tremendous heights. Two small caverns house modest shrines where prayers and offerings can be made. The cave walls are cool and damp, and the darkness is cut only by flickering candles and the sunlight pouring through the entrance.

Address: San 2, Mandeok 1 dong, Buk-gu, Busan, Korea
Tel: 054-746-9933
Web: jikimi.cha.go.kr
Opening Hours: 07:00 – 19:00

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

The Latest

Ulsan Presents “2023 Ulsan Garden Story Fair” with a Focus on Garden Culture

Busan International Comedy Festival (BICF) to Kick Off on August 25th

2nd Mayor’s Cup National Amateur e-Sports Competition to be Held in Gimhae

BWC Wedding Fair

Busan International Film Festival to Showcase Special Program in Focus: ‘Renaissance of Indonesian Cinema’

National Civil Defense Drills Begin at 2 p.m. Today

Busan
scattered clouds
29 ° C
29 °
29 °
84 %
3.1kmh
40 %
Wed
29 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
28 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 