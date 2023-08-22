5 Tourist Attractions in Busan Worth a Look

Busan is full of beautiful sites to see around the city. Here’s five of the best places to check out during your visit.

Beomosa Temple

Beomeosa is one of Korea’s Great 5 Temples. This large, incredibly serene, temple complex is accessible by subway and then a short taxi or bus ride to the foothills. Founded in 678, the temple offers a unique view into the life of Korea’s Buddhist Monks.

The original Beomeosa Temple building was lost during Imjinwaeran Invasion (Japanese Invasion of Korea in 1592) but was renovated in 1713, which remains as it now is. Daeungjeon is one of the most delicate and luxurious architectures of the Joseon Dynasty (1392~1910). There is Iljumun, the three-story pagoda with four pillars, built in the 9th century, and seven royal palace wings, pavilions, three gates, and eleven hermitages. Designated as a natural monument, the wisteria woods and valleys are most beautiful in May.

Address: 546 Cheongnyong-dong, Geumjeong-gu, Busan, Korea

Tel: 051-508-3122

Web: www.beomeo.kr

Opening Hours: 08:30 ~ 17:30

Busan Citizen’s Park

With five themes and 29 attractions, the park is the latest in the city’s revitalization projects to attract visitors and establish itself as a world-class city. The site of Busan Citizen’s Park was a racetrack during the Japanese colonial era, and after the independence of Korea, it became a U.S. military base, Camp Hialeah. In 2010, the area was returned to the Korean government, and then control was transferred to the city.

Address: 73 Simingonghan-ro, Beomjeon-dong, Busanjin-gu, Busan, Korea

Tel: 051-850-6000

Web: www.citizenpark.or.kr

Opening Hours: Daily 05:00 ~ 23:00

Geumjeong Mountain Fortress

Completed in the 29th year (1702) of the reign of King Sukjong the fortress is 17,377m long, and 1.5m~3m high; it is the largest fortress in Korea. The inner and the outer walls were mainly built of natural stones. Where there were weaker portions, the Koreans reinforced the structure with large hand-carved stone blocks. The walls were about 17 kilometers in length and from 1.5 meters to 3 meters in height. The area surrounded by the fortress is about 8.2 square kilometers. The construction of the fortress began in 1701 at the recommendation of Jo Tae-dong, the Governor of Gyeongsang-do province, of which Busan was and is a part, and was completed a year later. In 1707, the walls were built around the main structure of the fortress. It eventually fell to disuse due to the difficulty of maintaining such a large perimeter. After lying empty for a century, it was repaired in 1807, the seventh year of the reign of King Sunjo.

Address: Cheongnyong-dong, Geumjeong-gu, Busan, Korea

Tel: 051-519-4081

Web: geumjeong.go.kr

Opening Hours: 08:30 ~ 17:30

Nampodong International Market

If you are looking for some good shopping then you have to hit the enormous Nampodong International Market, also known as Gukje Market in Korean.

In the vast complex of booths and shops (both above and below ground in the subway station), you can get everything from Western wear to electronics to traditional Korean crafts. The area also has a wealth of great restaurants offering the full spectrum of Korean cuisine, as well as the now famous Kkangtong Night Market.

Whether you want to dress like a rock star, a modern dandy or a Harajuku heroine, Nampo-dong offers a wealth of options to the savvy shopper and the fashionably challenged alike.

Address: 36 Junggu-ro, Jung-gu, Busan, Korea

Tel: 051-245-7389

Web: etour.busan.go.kr

Opening Hours: 08:30 ~ 22:30

Seokbulsa