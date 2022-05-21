50 Flights a Week Will Leave From Gimhae International Airport From June

As international travel demand is increasing, the Korean government has allocated 28 more flights to leave from Busan starting in June.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Travel’s “2022 Gimhae Summer 3rd Operation Plan”, 28 more international flights will be added per week on four new routes.

Flights from Gimhae International Aiport to Hanoi and Nha Trang will happen six times a week, while routes to Manila and Clark in the Philippines will fly twice a week.

Other routes include Gimhae to Ulaanbataar in Mongolia will fly four times a week, Osaka and Sapporo in Japan will fly twice a week, Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia twice a week, and Guam will also fly twice a week.

Flights to Vietnam and the Philippines increased the most due to the amount of Koreans working and living in the Southeast Asian nations.