500-Meter Underwater Breakwall to Be Installed Around Marine City

A 500-meter underwater breakwater will be installed in the sea off Marine City in Haeundae an area frequently damaged by waves during typhoons.

After extensive damage from Typhoon Chaba in 2016, several disaster prevention facilities were proposed but repeatedly failed. The decision for an underwater breakwater was finally made after eight years.

Haeundae District said that it had established a detailed plan for the natural disaster risk improvement project for the Suyeong Bay area.

The plan includes installing a 500-meter underwater breakwater, known as “Leeanjae,” 150 meters offshore from the Marine City coastline.

The total height from the seabed will be 14 meters, with about 4 meters protruding above the sea surface.

The breakwater is expected to reduce 5-meter high waves to 3 meters.