On Saturday, HQ Gwangan is holding a free 501 Darts Tournament for those who buy a drink to enter.

Sign-up will be right after trivia at 7:00 p.m., and they’ll begin the games at 7:30 p.m.

The winner of the tourney gets a free bottle of Jameson that you can keep at the bar and brag to your friends about or if you hate whiskey, they will find an equivalent bottle to offer.